Everything you need to know about the 2023 Academy Awards

Oscar statue

FILE - In this February 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, USA. This year’s Oscars will be held Sunday, March 12. The ceremony is set to begin at 8 p.m. EST and be broadcast live on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel will host for the third time and his first time since 2018. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

Hollywood is gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards, where Everything Everywhere All at Once comes in the lead nominee and the film industry will hope to move past “the slap” of last year’s ceremony. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Oscars, including when they are, where to watch the live show and this year’s controversies.

When are the Oscars?

The Oscars will be held Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony is set to begin at 8 p.m. EST and be broadcast live on ABC.

Can you stream the Oscars?

The broadcast can be streamed with a subscription to Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and Fubo TV. Some of these services offer brief free trials. You can also stream the show on ABC.com and on the ABC app by authenticating your provider.

Who’s hosting?

Jimmy Kimmel will host for the third time and his first time since 2018. That was also the last Oscars to feature a solo host. The show went hostless for several years after Kimmel’s last outing. Last year, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes hosted as a trio. In an ad for this year’s show styled after Top Gun: Maverick, Kimmel made his humble case for being the right person for the job while noting that he can’t get slapped because “I cry a lot.”

What’s nominated for Best Picture?

The ten movies competing for best picture are: All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, Women Talking.

Who’s presenting?

The first announced round of presenters are: Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña and Donnie Yen.

What else is in store for the show?

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has said that winners to all categories will be announced live on the show. (Last year, some categories were taped in a pre-show, something that caused an uproar among academy members.) All signs point to a full slate of musical performances, with Rihanna performing “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Kala Bhairava singing MM Keeravaani’s “Naatu Naatu” from RRR. No official word yet on whether Lady Gaga will sing “Hold My Hand,” from Top Gun: Maverick, during the show.

Who are the favourites?

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s indie sci-fi hit Everything Everywhere All at Once comes in with a leading 11 nominations. Close on its heels, though, is the Irish friends-falling-out dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin, with nine nods, a total matched by Netflix’s WWI film All Quiet on the Western Front.

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) may have a slight edge on Cate Blanchett (Tár) for best actress. Best actor is harder to call, with Brendan Fraser (The Whale) and Austin Butler (Elvis) in the mix. In the supporting categories, Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) are the frontrunners, though Jamie Lee Curtis’ Screen Actors Guild Awards win may have thrown a wrench into the supporting actress category. Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans) may win his third best director Oscar, though the Daniels may have emerged as the favourites.

What’s been controversial this year?

Aside from the usual snubs and surprises, this year’s biggest to-do has been the debate surrounding Andrea Riseborough’s unexpected nomination for best actress. Riseborough was nominated for the little-seen Texas-set drama To Leslie after many A-list stars rallied around her performance. When two other best-actress contenders - Danielle Deadwyler (Till) and Viola Davis (Woman King)—were snubbed, some saw that as a reflection of racial bias in the film industry. The academy launched an inquiry into the star-studded, grassroots campaign for Riseborough but found no reason to rescind her nomination.

What else should you look for?

Just the reading of the title to one of this year’s short film nominees should prompt a wave of giggles. John Williams (The Fabelmans), up for best score, is the oldest nominee ever, at 90 years old. After historic back-to-back best-director wins by Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) and Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), no women were nominated this year for best director. Also don’t expect to see Will Smith at the Oscars anytime soon. After striking Chris Rock at last year’s ceremony, Smith was banned by the film academy from attending for ten years.

