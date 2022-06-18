“Ewa Afrika …a Nubian Renaissance” is a fashion performance extravaganza on June 26, celebrating a plethora of extraordinary local designer brands - The Cloth, Lisa Faye Silks, Zadd and Eastman, Sean Griffith Perez Designs, Derron Atts, Naballah Chi, the Nubian Experience, Harvey Robertson, Mark Eastman, Christique Clothing, Xoana Designs, the African Ark, Indigenous Design by Dominique La Roche, Akillah Jaramogi, Afrodesiack, Euphoric Designs, DAV Originals, DAWW Creations and Heather Jones.
The showcase, to be held at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s will also highlight designs from Ghanaian designers Faustina Ansong and Josephine Hayford.
Complementing these phenomenal designers is a bill of superlative talent headlined by the inimitable songstress Vaughnette Bigford, with powerhouse Tobagonian revolutionary artiste Xavier Edwardz, trailblazing dance talents - LaShaun Prescott and Deon Baptiste, award winning spoken-word artiste, Zakiya Gill, the unstoppable Calypso Queen, Stacey Sobers and the indomitable drumming and performing ensemble, Wasafoli Trinidad and Tobago.
With a cast of more than 60 models, the production, directed by regional fashion impresario Richard Young, promises to be a theatrical spectacular like no other.
Ewa Afrika is a production of The Emancipation Support Committee of Trinidad and Tobago (ESCTT), boasting of promoting cultural confidence, captivating performances, and creative excellence. The executive director at ESCTT, Zakiya Uzoma-Wadada, coined the title, Ewa Afrika, referencing the beauty of God as is manifest in our creative incarnations. “I am extremely proud that the organisation is staging this showcase under the patronage of Senator Randall Mitchell, Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts,” she said. “I am also happy to have partnered with Richard Young, the Caribbean fashion guru, to create this event.”
Young is thrilled about heralding Afro-Caribbean style to the world with his “one true and clear vision” about our Caribbean aesthetic. He expatiates on his passion for our Caribbean style, “our eclectic sensibilities are expressed most magnificently in our style options, immersed as they are in our syncretic African fashioning”.
“On June 26, Ewa Afrika will course our liberation, as it were, through fashion storytelling, at its finest, by dramatists extraordinaire Conrad Parris and Abeo Jackson, at the exquisite ambience of the Garden Theatre at Queen’s Hall, St Anns. I am honoured to do the bidding!”
This monumental showcase is part of the largest Pan-African festival held outside the continent of Africa, which is spearheaded by the robust organisation, ESCTT, celebrating 30 years of ground-breaking, sustainable visioning with this year’s theme honouring the power of ‘transformation and resilience.