AN “absolutely outstanding achievement”.
Principal of Eshe’s Learning Centre Lystra George-Black has praised the performance of three pupils who were among the first cohort of Eshe’s Secondary School programme to sit the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams in January. Despite the uncertainty and disruptions in their learning, the pupils Reshawn Assing, Jada Campbell and Jamie-Lee Nanton scored ones, twos and threes in the exams.
Eshe’s Learning Centre was founded by national award recipient Dr Esla Valerie Lynch in 1984 and caters specifically to children with learning challenges. Over the years it has enabled children with dyslexia, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and cognitive limitations to develop strategies to cope with their unique challenges. The effects of the teaching styles on the pupils can only be described as transformative; several of them have achieved first choice at the Secondary Entrance Assessment exam. And judging from the encouraging results from January CSEC’s exams, Eshe’s Secondary School programme, which was established in 2018, is living up to expectations.
At the core of Eshe’s Learning Centre are educators who are well qualified to teach and work with children with learning difficulties. The idea to have such a unique school came to Lynch decades ago. Growing up she had difficulties with spelling and writing, it was only after she migrated that she was diagnosed with dyslexia. The diagnosis changed her life and opened up a world of new possibilities.
Upon her return to Trinidad, Lynch recognised that many children who were struggling in school also had learning difficulties so with the encouragement of three friends she decided to open Eshe’s Learning Centre.
Eshe’s already had a solid reputation when George-Black started teaching there in 1990. To say that the school has made a difference in the lives of children and their parents would not be an exaggeration.
“Eshe’s has been a haven for many parents,” says George-Black. “Many have said to us that their children struggle in the mainstream educational environment and they didn’t know what to do until their children came to Eshe’s.”
Learning styles
The private school caters to the pupils’ learning styles so that the children learn at their own pace. Differentiated instruction, small group learning and teacher engagement are just some of the methods that are used. The centre also has a life skills department. The school focuses on the holistic development of the child.
“When a child comes to Eshe’s they also have self-esteem issues; they may have been told by their former teachers or peers that they are stupid or they can’t learn. When they compare themselves with their siblings or cousins they may think that something is wrong with them; so before we can address learning issues we address the child’s emotional state,” says George-Black. “And because they are in a classroom with other children who are around the same age and have similar problems, after a while the child becomes more confident. He knows that even if he makes a mistake in class he will not be put down and he can learn.”
The school’s secondary programme was a vision which the former principal at Eshe’s, Kitts Cadette, helped turn into a reality. While some of Eshe’s past students went on to pursue higher education, it became clear that not all who crossed over to mainstream secondary schools were able to keep up with the pace of their classmates, some even dropped out.
Cadette recognised the need for the children to have more support once they moved into the secondary school system. She became the driving force behind the creation of Eshe’s secondary school programme in 2018. The pupils have the support of teachers who are qualified to teach special needs children and who are passionate about helping the children learn. Needless to say, George-Black is thrilled with the success the secondary programme has had.
“There isn’t a day that I don’t give God thanks for placing me in this environment. It gives me a sense of self-gratification to know that I’m making a difference in the lives of the nation’s children,” says the principal.
Over the years, public awareness around learning disabilities has increased thanks to workshops conducted by Eshe’s and the Dyslexia Association of T&T. To parents whose children are currently struggling at school, George-Black has this bit of advice: don’t give up.
“Work with the teacher, there is always hope,” she says. “If you’re not getting the response you need, be your child’s advocate. There is enough information out there that you can get your hands on and investigate. If parents don’t advocate for their children, then who will do it?”
Eshe’s Learning Centre is raising funds to do tiling and electrical work on the secondary school building. Anyone wishing to assist can call 622-7206/8177.