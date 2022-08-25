Exodus pan tribute for Jereem

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO track star Jereem “The Dream” Richards will receive a special steelpan salute from the Republic Bank Exodus Steel Orchestra during the opening of its new panyard and performance space, at its Eastern Main Road, St Augustine, base tomorrow.
The Commonwealth Games 200m champion made headlines across the region when he asked for the pan version of the T&T national anthem to be played during the medal ceremony for the event, earlier this month, in Birmingham, England.
Exodus manager Ainsworth Mohammed said, owing to that tipping of the hat to the national instrument on a global platform, together with his gold medal achievement, the band decided to pay special tribute to the Point Fortin-born athlete.
“We believe that Jereem’s bold request could help to highlight the national instrument as a symbol of our creativity and joie de vivre and elevate it as an expression of all that’s good and unique about us,” Mohammed said.
A Pan Month treat
Mohammed said the timing of Richards’ gesture made it even more significant and special as T&T is currently celebrating Pan Month.
“His fervent plea was also time timely as it coincided with Pan Month and was made on television with global reach viewed by millions. This act by itself would have served to bring pan to the attention of thousands of persons across the globe. Happily, our national anthem was played on the steelpan at his medal ceremony,”
Exodus will mark the occasion with the grand opening of its new panyard and performance space tomorrow. The showcase will include steelband performances by Exodus and Massy Trinidad All Stars Steel Orchestra.
Soca star Sekon Sta (Nesta Boxhill), reigning National Calypso Monarch Terri Lyons, chutney soca man Chris Garica, calypso act Sharlan Bailey, jazz vocalist Maica Cagan and Nigel O’Connor and the Wasafoli dance group are also set to appear. Admission is free.
Mohammed said he hopes Richards’ plea becomes policy and the steelpan version of the anthem becomes the preferred version played at all State functions and State-sponsored events.