Exousia Mas is upping the ante today with its presentation, The Crucible, at FuZion nightclub, Cascade.
This presentation is the second part of a trilogy that weaves a compelling narrative of desire, power and destiny.
At the core of the story is a mysterious artefact—The Crucible. It will grant immeasurable power to the person capable of harnessing its power, but only time will tell whether this power will be used for good or for evil.
Exousia Mas is a medium-sized, designer-led Carnival band, in its second year of operations. It came into existence because of a deep love for the festival, as well as a desire to be part of pushing the Carnival industry forward with a dynamic mix of experience, fresh perspectives and a passion for challenging the status quo.
Once again, the design team for 2020, under the guidance and mentorship of Michael Lim Choy, is a fresh-faced, eclectic group of individuals, many of whom are designing for the first time. The team includes Damian Thomas, Thais Razark, Larry Raghunanan, Nicole Benny-John, Kevaughn Johnson, Renaldo Ramnanan, Anton Francis and Michael Williams.
As bandleader, Colin Providence reflected on the accomplishments of the past year. “We at Exousia Mas believe that in order to move Carnival forward, it is vital to celebrate our legacy.
“The feeling of abandonment when you jump on the Savannah stage—it is moments like these that we just cannot afford to lose.
“Every person has a right to a place in Carnival, and it is our duty to ensure that all feel accepted and welcomed when we hit the road.”