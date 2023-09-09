Experience ‘Light’ at Studio Joli

Studio Joli, Trinidad’s newest art gallery, is preparing to launch its premiere exhibition, “Light”. Entrepreneurs and sisters, Lisa Leid and Joelle Blanc are the directors of Studio Joli. While the space will offer a wide range of original art and exciting exhibitions, these ladies have a broader vision. The studio has a multipurpose design, with art classes for children and adults, as well as fun Sip and Paint sessions, which have already proven a big hit. There is also space for rent if an artist needs a place to work, or even as a meeting area that’s personal and private. Add to that the Joli Café, where one can enjoy lunch or coffee, surrounded by art. They have even begun offering afternoon teas on Tuesdays, complete with delicate cookies and tasty scones.
When contemplating Studio Joli’s first show, the sisters wanted a theme and a body of work that would reflect the vision they have for their business. Thus, “Light” was born. This themed group exhibit features works by Karen Sylvester, Stuart Hahn, Ryan Williams, and Karina Maharaj, as well as many others. The theme speaks to a universal element with a wide scope, something Studio Joli hopes to offer to artists and visitors alike. As an additional feature, artist extraordinaire Karen Sylvester will be doing a demonstration painting in the gallery on the morning of September 16. Visitors are invited to view her process and watch the work take shape.
“Light” began with a special opening night yesterday. The show runs until September 21, during regular working hours, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday. Studio Joli is located at #21, Henry Pierre Street, St James.
Email studiojoli.tt@gmail.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.