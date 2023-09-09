Bee-autiful Bloom

Rebecca Ferrier, “Bee-autiful Bloom”.

Studio Joli, Trinidad’s newest art gallery, is preparing to launch its premiere exhibition, “Light”. Entrepreneurs and sisters, Lisa Leid and Joelle Blanc are the directors of Studio Joli. While the space will offer a wide range of original art and exciting exhibitions, these ladies have a broader vision. The studio has a multipurpose design, with art classes for children and adults, as well as fun Sip and Paint sessions, which have already proven a big hit. There is also space for rent if an artist needs a place to work, or even as a meeting area that’s personal and private. Add to that the Joli Café, where one can enjoy lunch or coffee, surrounded by art. They have even begun offering afternoon teas on Tuesdays, complete with delicate cookies and tasty scones.

La Luz

Kareena Sirjoo, “La Luz”.
Evening Twilight

Ryan Williams, “Evening Twilight”.

When contemplating Studio Joli’s first show, the sisters wanted a theme and a body of work that would reflect the vision they have for their business. Thus, “Light” was born. This themed group exhibit features works by Karen Sylvester, Stuart Hahn, Ryan Williams, and Karina Maharaj, as well as many others. The theme speaks to a universal element with a wide scope, something Studio Joli hopes to offer to artists and visitors alike. As an additional feature, artist extraordinaire Karen Sylvester will be doing a demonstration painting in the gallery on the morning of September 16. Visitors are invited to view her process and watch the work take shape.

“Light” began with a special opening night yesterday. The show runs until September 21, during regular working hours, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday. Studio Joli is located at #21, Henry Pierre Street, St James.

Email studiojoli.tt@gmail.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Experience ‘Light’ at Studio Joli

Experience ‘Light’ at Studio Joli

Studio Joli, Trinidad’s newest art gallery, is preparing to launch its premiere exhibition, “Light”. Entrepreneurs and sisters, Lisa Leid and Joelle Blanc are the directors of Studio Joli. While the space will offer a wide range of original art and exciting exhibitions, these ladies have a broader vision. The studio has a multipurpose design, with art classes for children and adults, as well as fun Sip and Paint sessions, which have already proven a big hit.

A lifetime rocking with Jimmy Buffett

A lifetime rocking with Jimmy Buffett

A cool Laventille breeze carrying a familiar pan melody stopped American rock legend Jimmy Buffett midsentence one memorable 90s evening in Port of Spain.

Pannist Robert “Robbie” Greenidge, 73, can’t recall the exact year, but counts the moment amongst his favourites in 40 years of playing in Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band.

‘Doubles’ or Nuttin’

‘Doubles’ or Nuttin’

Bare naked in front of his people.

That’s how filmmaker Ian Harnarine will stand on September 20, when his feature film Doubles premiers at the opening of the trinidad+tobago film festival (ttff).

The 18th edition of the festival, staged by the Filmmakers Collaborative of Trinidad and Tobago (FILMCO), opens on September 20 at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s and runs until September 27.

Remembering Rennie

Remembering Rennie

“Nothing in life doh matter. What important is yuh live good with people and make great memories. Today yuh pass on people will talk about yuh actions, yuh character, and what yuh do.”

Those parting words from musician Rennie Ramnarine in a video released on social media on Tuesday, has touched his family deeply following his passing last week.

Time for that tea

Time for that tea

With the weather as hot as it is these days, tea might be the last thing on anyone’s mind. But you have to admit that a good hot brew can be quite relaxing.

Whether it’s worm bush, fever grass, zeb-a-pik, shining bush or caraille, bush tea (herbal tea) is a staple in Trinidad and Tobago. And while commercial tea bags come in a range of flavours and can be quite fancy, most Trinis know that a trek to the back yard full of mundane vines, bushes and various plants and trees can produce a variety of bush teas.

Joyeux collection at Horizons

Joyeux collection at Horizons

Horizons Art Gallery reopened its exhibition calendar with Joyeux (“Joyful”)—a collection of art nouveau-inspired works by colour pencil artist Stuart Hahn.

A distinct contrast from his most recent exhibition, Hahn’s work is undoubtedly reflective of his many influences; the pre-Raphaelites, Symbolists, art nouveau and early 20th century book illustration, the great Alfredo Codallo and the beauty of the people and his homeland.