Exploring the world of Kuchipudi

TO watch a kuchipudi dancer perform is to witness a dramatic story unfold before your very eyes.
Kuchipudi is one of eight official Indian classical dances, but unlike its counterparts kathak and bharatanatyam which have enjoyed more popularity, many in T&T are unaware that a dance form called kuchipudi even exists. In fact, the Prem Jyoti Dance Academy which was founded by creative director Rajesh Seenath - an exponent of kuchipudi - is the only school in T&T and the Caribbean that teaches the Kuchipudi form of Indian classical dance.
Since its establishment in the 80s, the Prem Jyoti Dance Academy has produced professional kuchipudi dancers who have demonstrated that their level of skill is on par with those at the Kuchipudi Art Academy in Chennai, India. On a recent trip to the academy, one of Seenath’s students Sunil Ramnath who has been studying kuchipudi for 15 years was awarded certification - becoming the second person outside of India to be awarded accreditation.
Kuchipudi originated in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh in the 17th century. Because women were not allowed into the temple at certain points, on account of their menstrual cycles, kuchipudi was mostly performed by men, said Seenath.
“You would find that the dance has the strength of men, but it could be very feminine at other times. It has the roundness, softness and vigorous parts that remind me of a tree in a storm,” added the kuchipudi guru.
When compared to another Indian classical dance - bharatanatyam - which was developed as a temple dance, kuchipudi is more of a dramatic form of storytelling. The costumes are different, so are the ornaments, techniques, and hairstyles - which are very elaborate. Kuchipudi is the only classical dance form where the person performing also sings or mimes the words because they are telling the stories.
There are three elements of kuchipudi: nritta, nritya and natya.
Seenath’s love for Indian classical dance began when he was a child. He fell in love with kuchipudi at the age of seven when he saw Shoba Naidu perform the dance, but it was Dr Satnarine Balkaransingh’s performance of the art form that convinced Seenath that he was destined to learn kuchipudi. He was sponsored to go to India where he studied kuchipudi at the Kuchipudi Art Academy which was founded by Dr Vempati Chinasatyam who was instrumental at having kuchipudi recognised as a classical dance form in India. Seenath studied under the guidance of Chinasatyam himself who tutored many great artists.
“I think I was the first West Indian to go to that academy and because they were orthodox, I could not go according to their rules like sitting on the ground, eating with my hands and eating with the master. But my master was so great - I finally ended up like one of them,” said Seenath who remembers his time as a student in India as if it were yesterday.
After four years in India, Seenath returned to Trinidad determined to develop kuchipudi on the local scene. He founded the Prem Jyoti Dance Academy and became a guru of the kuchipudi art form.
Seenath and three students recently returned from a whirlwind trip to India which started in the North Indian state of Kashmir and culminated in the South Indian state of Kerala. They visited several cities including Kuchipudi village where kuchipudi started and learned the history of the art form. They also visited the Kuchipudi Art Academy; it was there Seenath’s students performed dances in front of the students and principal of the academy. They also visited the cities of Jammu where they witnessed snowfall, Varanasi - where they saw aarti (prayers) performed on the River Ganges and Hyderabad. They travelled to Kochi in Kerala where they visited a performing arts university and witnessed various lessons in different forms of dance.
“Going back to India was like going home for me, it was like I had never left the academy,” said Seenath who has always kept in contact with his former classmates and was welcomed with open arms on his return trip.
As for Seenath’s students, going to India was a reaffirming experience.
“Because we are the only kuchipudi students in Trinidad, not many people know about it. But to be in India and hear people say they do kuchipudi or their cousin does it was really affirming. It was reassuring to know that kuchipudi is so normalised in India,” said Maya Harripersad.
Harripersad’s dance colleague Anita Maharaj agrees.
“The trip validated everything I’ve been doing,” she said. “I’ve been with guru for a very long time. And I’ve spent the majority of my life as a kuchipudi dancer having to explain what the dance form is about. So, to go to India and be among other people who are fully aware of it and know what you’re talking about was something I really appreciated. And because I love history, experiencing the different cultures and visiting historical sites was an amazing experience.”
Going to India was one of the highlights of dancer Sunil Ramnath’s life. He did his arangetram (graduation) last year which gave him a sense of accomplishment after years of hard work and dedication, but receiving certification from the Kuchipudi Art Academy in Chennai was on another level. It was indisputable evidence that the training he received at the Prem Jyoti Dance Academy was on par with the best in the world of kuchipudi. It also proved that those wanting to can earn proficiency in Indian classical dance from world class instructors right here in Trinidad.
Kuchipudi is a living art form which Seenath takes very seriously. While he does not push anyone to study the art form, he urges people to pursue classical dance - in whatever form they wish. There is a lot we can all learn from classical dance, he said.
While universities are teaching the theoretical aspects of classical dance, Seenath questions how many of those students can translate their knowledge of Indian classical dance into actual performances. He is calling for more to be done to preserve the Indian classical art form, said Seenath.
“We cannot do it all by ourselves,” said Seenath. “People like myself, Dr Satnarine Balkaransingh, Dr Rajkumar Krishna Persad, Sandra Sookdeo, Mondira Balkaransingh, Susan Mohip, Allan Samaroo and Alana Rajah are toiling to preserve the Indian classical arts, but we are still not satisfied with the turnout, so I think the Government has to intervene.”