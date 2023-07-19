IT is estimated that five billion people use the Internet daily, however not everyone uses it to lift the lid on something awful, like animal abuse. But that is exactly what Dave Gooptar and his team did—they helped expose a global monkey torture ring and brought the depraved world of monkey torture out of the shadows and into the light.
Three years ago Gooptar, a video transcriber from Tunapuna, was looking at pet monkey videos on YouTube when the algorithm coughed up other recommendations which piqued his curiosity. Videos which showed monkeys parading in costumes for the amusement of audiences led to even more disturbing content of the primates being directly mistreated. Even more troubling was that the videos, which a normal person might consider revolting, drew rapturous responses from individuals.
The videos were just the tip of the iceberg known as the dark underworld of monkey torture. Gooptar couldn’t tune out.
“I did not want to tune out; more than anything else I want to do something about it,” he said.
Paid to abuse monkeys
Gooptar researched and released a three-part video exposé which he tells Express was eventually blacklisted by YouTube because it was, in part, critical of the video-streaming giant. His videos however caught the attention of other like-minded individuals who, like him, couldn’t turn a blind eye to what they were seeing on the Web. They began their own investigation and discovered a growing community of monkey haters and an even larger monkey torture ring that pays people to abuse animals.
While there is YouTube video evidence of the manipulation and psychological abuse of monkeys, Gooptar discovered that those who wanted to see animal torture on another level went over to the social media platform Telegram, where money is paid to video operators in exchange for violent videos of baby monkeys being killed in blenders, dismembered, beaten, burnt and subjected to other cruel treatment. Over the course of three years, video operators produced more than 1,000 monkey torture videos, said Gooptar. Most of those videos originated in Indonesia.
“The conversion rate between south-east Asian countries and the US is gigantic, US$200-$300 a week for torturing baby monkeys is a substantial sum for many people,” said Gooptar.
In many cases entire families are involved, added Gooptar, who spoke of one self-proclaimed animal activist who recorded himself abusing animals while his family looked on.
Some suspects and customers linked to the monkey torture community defiantly claim that they are normal people who happen to hate monkeys. The reality, said Gooptar, is that the sexual sadism meted out against monkeys, as seen in some videos, reveals that monkeys are used as a proxy for children. How so? Gooptar explained that when being abused, baby monkeys tend to mimic certain childlike behaviours and characteristics which excite sexual sadistic predators. Rather than run the risk of paying to see children get exploited online, such individuals pay to see baby monkeys get hurt, or worse, in order to satisfy their depraved perverted desires, added Gooptar.
One of the most prolific contributors to a major monkey torture ring called Ape’s Cage was 46-year-old grandmother Stacey Storey from Alabama in the United States, who had almost 100 videos of animals being tortured in the worst imaginable ways. At the height of her “career”, Storey was paying to see a baby monkey get abused and killed each week.
“I think that this issue tells us more about social media than anything else,” said Gooptar. “Facebook, YouTube, Telegram enable people with similar interests to come together and share their interests and find avenues to get videos of what they want.”
Gooptar and other like-minded individuals formed a community and collected evidence which they handed over to the BBC, the FBI and US Homeland Security. In the US it is a criminal offence to distribute certain depictions of torture meted on certain types of animals. Storey and others who were arrested following a wider investigation face up to five years in prison.
Some do manage to escape justice. Gooptar and his team tracked down a notorious monkey torturer called ‘CSM’ in Malaysia who tortured animals for his own personal amusement. Their research unmasked the perpetrator, who Gooptar describes as “beyond psychotic”, and the authorities eventually arrested him. However, the district attorney dropped the case—yet another reminder that corruption has long tentacles, said Gooptar. The upside, said Gooptar, is that CSM can no longer make videos and more people are becoming aware of the sadistic underworld of monkey torture. In late June, the BBC ran its investigation Hunting the Monkey Torturers.
Laws needed
There has also been some progress with regard to legislation, added Gooptar.
“Last year we presented evidence in the UK while they were deliberating on their online safety bills which would place greater restrictions on social media companies operating within the UK with regard to the type of content being hosted there. The original bill did not include depictions of animal abuse and torture, but following the baby monkey exposure stuff, it’s now being reconsidered. One of the major reasons why the law had no severe laws against these depictions of animal torture is simply because it didn’t exist on a commercial scale like this prior to social media,” he said.
Gooptar hopes that the exposure of this form of torture would make people think twice before buying exotic animals and fuelling the illegal trade in wildlife. Young animals are often separated from the adults and transported in horrible conditions only to die en route. Some end up abandoned, because their owners don’t understand how to care for them. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, the illegal wildlife trade is linked to greater criminal enterprises.
Gooptar continues to collect information on monkey abuse and torture, which he passes on to NGOs and governmental authorities but he is also a realist.
“The torture of monkeys is not going to stop,” said Gooptar. “The people involved in this are genuinely addicted to it and most are addicted to drugs like heroin and meth. However, we can make it much more difficult for these people to find persons to film animal torture for them.”