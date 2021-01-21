Extempo gone global

Trinidad and Tobago‘s youth are some of the most culturally talented individuals. With Carnival cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a platform is being created for them to still continue to participate in their culture and hone their creativity, through the Tiger Tank National Online Junior Extempo Challenge.
The event, which is being organised by non-profit organisation, Friends of the Youth of Trinidad and Tobago (FYOTT), will see youths from across the country participating in the online event.
Member of FYOTT, calypsonian Brian London said the online platform will be an avenue to continue to engage youth participation in the cultural art form many of them have developed a craft for.
FOYTT has been staging the National Junior Extempo Monarch for the last five years. Although this year, the format for the competition is relatively new, London said the aim is to keep youths involved invested in their culture.
“The cancellation of Carnival left a void, not only for the adults but also for the youth of this country who also participate in many of the cultural events. There are many virtual events taking place but nothing for the youths so we decided to make sure to keep the youths involved.
“Our youths have been isolated and it can be frustrating for them because many of them who are involved in extempo look forward to the season to participate and showcase their talent. Their recreation has been taken away from them, so it is an avenue for them to get creative.
London said through extempo workshops at various primary and secondary schools, children have been exposed to the art form. “Not because there’s no Carnival youths should be stymied. There are children who actually love extempo.
“Every year we do workshops prior to our competition. We interact with three to four thousand students every season. At the end of the workshops, we usually have 50 to 60 youths taking part in extempo auditions, so we have created an interest in extempo,” London said.
London said a recent virtual extempo challenge was a hit with participants from Trinidad and the region getting involved. “I challenged people to do the extempo challenge and share their videos via WhatsApp and we had artistes from all over the world taking part in the challenge. We had people from the Caribbean, Holland, Spain, Dubai, including our soca artistes sending videos, so the interest and the love for extempo was great success,” London said.
For the Tank National Online Junior Extempo Challenge youths are being asked to submit a video of themselves doing two verses on the topic “Living Covid Free”, which must be uploaded to friendsoftheyouthstt@gmail.com. Deadline for submissions is January 31st at 7 p.m.
18 successful participants will go through to the second round. The videos will be judged by a panel of experienced calypso and extempo judges.
Two persons in the Secondary and Primary school categories who were not successful will have an opportunity to be selected for the finals through a “like” system on Facebook.
The participants with the most likes will be put back in the competition.