Eyes on the crown

FRANCHISE holder of the Miss India Worldwide T&T pageant Neha Karina had promised to turn up the heat and reinvigorate the sphere of Indian pageantry—and she delivered. Now she’s out to show the world the talent, intelligence and beauty that our girls have to offer.
After many hours of non-stop travelling, Karina and the winners of the local leg of the MIWTT are currently in the sprawling city of Pune in west India for the Miss/Mrs/Teen India Worldwide pageant. The delegates will participate in a number of events from June 13-19, the grand finale of the pageant which happens to be the only international Indian pageant in the world will be held on June 18 at the exclusive five-star resort The Corinthians.
The ladies representing T&T in their respective categories are Miss MIWTT Danna Seepersad, Mrs MIWTT Anissa Ali and Teen MIWTT Sagarika Sarker. They will join a record number of contestants of Indian origin from around the world at this year’s event which has been billed as “the most glamorous Indian event in the world”. The Miss/Mrs/Teen India worldwide pageant, which is now in its 30th year, has affiliates in more than 35 countries.
Before becoming the official franchise holder of the MIWTT in 2021, Karina, who is originally from India, made a name for herself in the world of fashion as the creative director of the fashion house Neha Karina which manufactures Indian clothing for men and women. Taking on the reins at the Miss India Worldwide TT felt like a natural progression for Karina, who participated in the pageant in 2015 and was the first runner-up.
When she became the franchise holder, her intention was to return to the essence of pageantry which she said had been lost. She embarked on a rigorous marketing campaign which breathed new life into the pageant and put the emphasis on the holistic development of the participants in all three categories of the competition. Karina describes the MIWTT pageant as a dynamic product which harnesses beauty, fashion, entertainment and culture.
The MIWTT franchise holder is confident that all three local delegates will perform well when they take to the stage in their respective categories. Danna Seepersad who will compete in the Miss India Worldwide category is a classical dancer with a passion for conservation and environmental awareness.
“Danna stands out in many aspects, one of which is that she takes it upon herself to give back to kids in need,” said Karina.
Anissa Ali, who will compete for the Mrs India Worldwide crown, is an attorney with strong communication skills and Teen India Worldwide delegate Sagarika Sarker, 16, is a pupil at St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando, and an accomplished musician.
“I am confident that each of the girls will be 100 per cent ready on the night of the competition. They will do their best to represent T&T and make everyone proud,” said Karina.
While competing in India is an exciting opportunity for the local delegates, the pressure is on, said Karina. She anticipates stiff competition and a high level of talent among the delegates.
Win or lose, Karina is proud of the progress MIWTT has made since the mantle was passed on to her in 2021.
“We have taken MIWTT to a different level,” said Karina. “Every year girls enter the pageant with a hunger for more and we have seen a transformation among them. When the pageant in India is over, we will continue to promote these girls because they are all title holders and we will work towards the next instalment of the pageant.”