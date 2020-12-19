Faith, hard work rewarded

DJ Mickey (Mickey Mohammed) is the Caribbean Gospel DJ of the year.
Mickey, who plays regularly on a local all-gospel radio station, copped the respected prize at the 2020 Praise Ministry Award Show held in the Grand Cayman Islands last week.
The praise and worship disc jockey called the award “a great honour” saying it “came as a surprise” given that he almost wasn’t even in the running for the title.
“I was actually a late nominee. Nominees in various categories had already been selected and I was at somewhat of a disadvantage. On December 3, I reached out to them only to find out nomination was closed since November 26 but DC Praise, one of the organisers of the event, allowed me to be a part of it,” Mickey told the Kitcharee on Thursday.
Being a last-minute entrant put DJ Mickey behind the eight ball. Not only was he a last minute consideration for the regional adjudication panel, but he was also an unknown entity as the only DJ from Trinidad and Tobago to enter the race.
“I was not known in that part of the region, but I entered anyway. Being the only Gospel DJ from Trinidad and Tobago I went up against some Caribbean, American and UK DJs in the DJ of the Year category allowing the calling of God on my life to shine,” he said.
Mickey said the award has been the main highlight of a difficult year that saw him struggle personally and professionally to get a grip on the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic.
“Unfortunately, I am also one of the people affected financially. Being relieved of my duties from one of my incomes at the end of May 2020, things have been extremely tough. With my now one income, there appeared to be no way that my rent, loans, bills or even purchasing of food items could ever be done but God came through every time. From kindhearted individuals being led to give, to churches sending hampers, to God’s favour in situations. I am truly grateful,” he said.
A reason to have faith
Gospel Music has a significant part to play in calming nerves through the pandemic, DJ Mickey said. During uncertain and frightening times messages of faith can help keep hope of a brighter day alive.
“It would remind us to put our trust in the Almighty even though the situation may not appear to be promising. Sometimes it may be messages we already know and keep hearing like a cliché, but there is always a message at the right time that will come when we need it. Always,” he said.
Mickey said he is heartened by the continued movement within his genre. Despite the obvious challenges gospel acts across the region have kept fuelling their respective fan bases with positive messages, he said.
“I’ve seen people rise up out of their comfort zone. Others venturing into things they were not accustomed to. This pandemic has forced people to start putting out more content like live streams etc and push the envelope where getting their message out is concerned.
“I’m thankful that there are some shows or concerts that have been done virtually for example Positive’s album launch and Isaac 98.1FM ‘Christmas in the Promise Yard’ just to name a few, that have allowed some artistes and DJs to continue to execute their craft and in turn allow more people from across the globe to be able to be a part of the experience,” he said. Those positive affirmations have not been limited to the gospel genre, Mickey said. He praised soca star Iwer George and music producer-cum-concert-promoter Kenny Philips for utilising their respective platforms to champion uplifting and hopeful messages.
Mickey called on the Ministry of Culture to support and match these valiant efforts to promote local culture and its practitioners during the pandemic.
“They continue to showcase a lot of local content virtually on their platforms and these are just a few. More could be done. “Maybe the Government can explore providing a venue along with equipment for virtual shows to be done which would be appreciated not just by people in the country, but globally which would continue to showcase the versatile talents in our small twin island paradise,” Mickey said.
As T&T continues to implement social distancing measures to slow the spread of Covid-19 Mickey says its important nationals utilise technology to stay close and keep constant tabs on each other. A simple “hello” and “how are you?” could mean the world of a difference to someone feeling isolated and alone, he said.
“I would encourage others to keep reaching out to people. I know we may not always be able to financially assist anyone but a simple call, a friendly smile, a helpful hand can go so far in these times. We must never underestimate the power in being your brother’s keeper,” he concluded.