Family brings that joy

Merry Christmas, everybody! Finally, a reason to celebrate. Yes, we are living through a deadly global pandemic that has left us wearing masks and trading hugs for elbow bounces, but if you’re reading this you made it to Christmas! And for that, like Nadia Batson says, we should be “Counting our Blessings”.
To say it’s been a tough year would be an understatement. Some of us have paid the ultimate price, losing loved ones to Covid-19. Others have lost their livelihoods, homes, cars and general sense of security. But in true Trini fashion, we are all going to see the glass as half full of ponche de crème today!
We engaged some well-known faces in an intriguing game of “one must go” while asking them to share their plans for today, reveal their never received dream childhood gift and all-time favourite Yuletide movies and songs. The result makes for entertaining reading!
Happy holidays, stay safe, sanitise and wear your mask!
Rome (Jerome Precilla) singer/actor/host
What’s your unique family Christmas tradition?
Every Christmas Eve I must got to the mall and do my shopping. That puts me in a Christmas mood. Christmas Eve night I would go at my mom’s house and wrap the presents and spend the night we will wake up and have Christmas breakfast.
What did you want for Christmas as a child that you didn’t get that you’d love to get now?
There was a monster truck long ago called The Animal. (Sings the ad.) I always wanted that toy as a child, this monster truck doing all sort of things and climbing over rocks. I still feel at this age, as a big man, I would still play with a remote-controlled monster truck.
One from each group has to go:
Ham/turkey/roast beef – Roast beef out!
Black cake/sponge cake/sweetbread – Sweetbread out!
Ponche de crème/ginger beer/sorrel – Ginger beer out, dat ting does bun throat!
Beef/chicken/pork pastelle – Pork pastelle out!
What’s your favourite Christmas movie/show ever?
Elf! I love to watch Elf.
Favourite Christmas song ever?
Sparanalang, “Bring Drinks”! Rest in peace, Sprang. He was the man who motivate me to do soca parang in the first place, with all of his funny ad libs: ‘“roti and egg, peanut butter and turkey leg, who cook this ting, a mason or a carpenter or what?” lol RIP, Sprang. Legend!
Chris Garcia, singer
What’s your unique family Christmas tradition?
Visiting family with my uncles.
What did you want for Christmas as a child that you didn’t get that you’d love to get now?
Honestly, I can’t remember, but, getting my first guitar at age 10. If there was anything, the sight of my guitar erased it.
One from each group has to go:
Ham/turkey/roast beef – Roast beef
Black cake/sponge cake/sweetbread – Sweetbread
Ponche de crème/ginger beer/sorrel – Ginger beer
Beef/chicken/pork pastelle – Pork
What’s your favourite Christmas movie/show ever?
Borrowed Hearts.
Favourite Christmas song ever?
“Around My Christmas Tree”, by Lennox Gray.
Raymond Ramnarine, singer
What’s your unique family Christmas tradition?
Christmas morning, freshly baked bread and ham with sorrel. After that, anything’s possible. Lol. But seriously though, it all boils down to some good family time.
What did you want for Christmas as a child that you didn’t get that you’d love to get now?
Hmmm, I use to watch daddy play the lottery, but he didn’t even come close to winning. Oh how I wished he had! So all I’m asking Santa for is striking me with some sort of kick so that I could win the lotto. Lol.
One from each group has to go:
Ham/turkey/roast beef – Roast beef
Black cake/sponge cake/sweetbread – Sweetbread
Ponche de crème/ginger beer/sorrel – Ginger beer
Beef/chicken/pork pastelle – Beef pastelle
What’s your favourite Christmas movie/show ever?
Gotta be Home Alone.
Favourite Christmas song ever?
“Oh Holy Night”!
Rembunction (Roland Yearwood), singer/animator
What’s your unique family Christmas tradition?
We gather at the family home, we have a few family recipes that must be on the menu and we do a secret Santa gift exchange in the afternoon, unlike most people who open presents in the morning.
What did you want for Christmas as a child that you didn’t get that you’d love to get now?
My Mama always went the extra mile to try and get me what I wanted. Love you ma... BUT there was ONE thing... a Spider-Man costume!
One from each group has to go:
Ham/turkey/roast beef – Ham
Black cake/sponge cake/sweetbread – Sponge cake
Ponche de crème/ginger beer/sorrel – Ginger beer
Beef/chicken/pork pastelle – Pork
What’s your favourite Christmas movie/show ever?
Elf.
Favourite Christmas song ever?
One alone is tough, so here are five! Crazy’s “Muchacha”, Taxi – “Indian Parang Chick (Kuchi La La)”, Alvin and the Chipmunks, “Ay Ay Maria” and Marilyn Williams “Ribbons”.
Nikki Crosby, actress/comedian/radio host
What’s your unique family Christmas tradition?
Christmas is hubby and my time. His birthday is Christmas Eve, then we have Christmas Day, then the 29th is our anniversary. Usually, we rent a beach house or go Tobago into the new year. This year is our 18th anniversary, so even in the pandemic it will be special.
What did you want for Christmas as a child that you didn’t get that you’d love to get now?
A pink Barbie convertible! Never got it, but I would so rock that now!
One from each group has to go:
Ham/turkey/roast beef – Turkey
Black cake/sponge cake/sweetbread – Black cake
Ponche de crème/ginger beer/sorrel – Ginger beer
Beef/chicken/pork pastelle – Chicken
What’s your favourite Christmas movie/show ever?
Love Always. And recently found out the boy who played Sam, is now a big man who acted in The Queen’s Gambit as Benny Watts!
Favourite Christmas song ever?
“Oh Holy Night”. Always puts me in the Christmas mood. Love Mariah’s version.
Farmer Nappy (Daryl Henry), singer/percussionist
What’s your unique family Christmas tradition?
Now as a father, or when I was small? Daddy duty: I have to eat the cookies, milk & carrots for Santa and the reindeer on Christmas Eve. (Rolls eyes.)
What did you want for Christmas as a child that you didn’t get that you’d love to get now?
I always wanted a racing bike, but I never got one! I should buy one now.
One from each group has to go:
Ham/turkey/roast beef – Turkey
Black cake/sponge cake/sweetbread – Black cake
Ponche de crème/ginger beer/sorrel – Ponche de creme. I don’t drink alcohol!
Beef/chicken/pork pastelle – Chicken
What’s your favourite Christmas movie/show ever?
Home Alone, for sure!!
Favourite Christmas song ever?
“Soca Santa”, by Machel Montano.
Shana Rajahram, award winning mixologist
What’s your unique family Christmas tradition?
The happiness jar is something we do at Christmas dinner, where we simply take time to say and share our happiest moment of the day and get bozzy after. Lol.
What did you want for Christmas as a child that you didn’t get that you’d love to get now?
Spending the day with my entire family at the very same time.
One from each group has to go:
Ham/turkey/roast beef – Roast beef
Black cake/sponge cake/sweetbread – Sponge cake
Ponche de crème/ginger beer/sorrel – Ginger beer
Beef/chicken/pork pastelle – Chicken
What’s your favourite Christmas movie/show ever?
The Night Before Christmas.
Favourite Christmas song ever?
Nat King Cole, “Let There Be Love”.
Shurwayne Winchester, singer
What’s your unique family Christmas tradition?
Breakfast together with the whole family.
What did you want for Christmas as a child that you didn’t get that you’d love to get now?
A drum kit, but I’m living the life in music now.
One from each group has to go:
Ham/turkey/roast beef – Ham
Black cake/sponge cake/sweetbread – Sponge cake
Ponche de crème/ginger beer/sorrel – Ginger beer
Beef/chicken/pork pastelle – Pork
What’s your favourite Christmas movie/show ever?
Home Alone and Scruggs.
Favourite Christmas song ever?
“Gee Wiz It’s Christmas”.
Braveboy (Marcus Braveboy), singer
What’s your unique family Christmas tradition?
Well I won’t say it’s necessarily unique, but every Christmas for the past few years we all go to my uncle’s house in Gasparillo for Christmas lunch. From toddler to grandparents. It’s the main time of year I see most of my family. Lots of eats, drinks and dancing!
What did you want for Christmas as a child that you didn’t get that you’d love to get now?
There is a particular shoe that I’ve always wanted, but for some reason the stars never aligned for me to get it, even being an adult now and able to afford it. So Santa if you seeing this, I would like to have a Jordan 96/Jordan 11 in size 13, please.
One from each group has to go:
Ham/turkey/roast beef – Roast beef
Black cake/sponge cake/sweetbread – Sponge cake
Ponche de crème/ginger beer/sorrel – Ginger beer
Beef/chicken/pork pastelle – Pork
What’s your favourite Christmas movie/show ever?
The Home Alone movies are still my favourites.
Favourite Christmas song ever?
“Trini Christmas is The Best!... Is d best, is the best!” (Susan Macio)
Conrad Parris, actor
What’s your unique family Christmas tradition?
I’m afraid it isn’t very unique; working until some ungodly hour Christmas morning to “put away” the house. At least it allowed me to wake up whatever time I wanted on Christmas Day.
What did you want for Christmas as a child that you didn’t get that you’d love to get now?
An enormous amount of money in my bank account? Honestly, I don’t how to answer that.
One from each group has to go:
Ham/turkey/roast beef – Ham
Black cake/sponge cake/sweetbread – Sponge cake
Ponche de crème/ginger beer/sorrel – Ponche de creme
Beef/chicken/pork pastelle – Chicken pastelle
What’s your favourite Christmas movie/show ever?
Die Hard, beyond the shadow of a doubt. I don’t know if this qualifies as a Christmas movie, but I really enjoy watching The Curious Case of Benjamin Button around this time of year as well.
Favourite Christmas song ever?
“Do You Know Why It’s Christmas”, by Alexander O’Neal. The ultimate curtain-hanging song.
Sheldon Blackman, singer
What’s your unique family Christmas tradition?
Growing up in my younger days it was a lot of us as you know, so virtually impossible to buy a gift for everyone! So Shorty I and Mummy came up with a system: we would write each person name on a piece of paper, put them in a cup, shake it up and each person take one. Whichever name you get, you buy a gift for that person. That way everyone got a gift and it was fun. Lol. Nowadays every year we gathered at a different person’s house, this year I believe it’s by Nailah.
What did you want for Christmas as a child that you didn’t get that you’d love to get now?
I remember I always loved and wanted a big farm set with horses, cows, goats sheep and every imaginable animal. I guess I would just wanted to get the real thing now, lol.
One from each group has to go:
Ham/turkey/roast beef – Well the only time of the year I would eat ham is Christmas time, so beef would have to go.
Black cake/sponge cake/sweetbread – Hm, this is tuff. I guess sponge cake would have to go.
Ponche de crème/ginger beer/sorrel – Nah man, doh do meh that ah keeping all, lol
Beef/chicken/pork pastelle – I could do without pork pastelle.
What’s your favourite Christmas movie/show ever?
I not sure if it’s a Christmas movie, but I think I have seen it most at Christmas time: Forrest Gump!
Favourite Christmas song ever?
Well, that’s an easy one! “Merry Christmas to you and you and you”, written by Garfield Blackman, aka Ras Shorty I. Performed by Sheldon Blackman. Lol.
Ravi B (Ravi Bissambhar), singer
What’s your unique family Christmas tradition?
Our family Christmas traditions begin with Christmas Eve. Once there aren’t any events to perform at, we would bake, look at Christmas movies and enjoy a good sweet lime with eggnog and ponche de creme.
We would then send my nephews and nieces off to bed so that Santa could do his thing. Christmas morning we all would wake up around 8 or 9 a.m., have breakfast and then open presents. After lunch it’s usually just quiet by us, and then at night we visit or are visited by family.
What did you want for Christmas as a child that you didn’t get that you’d love to get now?
A toy-sized F1 fighter jet, connecting to a thin cable that can be then hooked to the ceiling of your home, making it spin in a 360-degree rotation.
One from each group has to go:
Ham/turkey/roast beef – Roast beef
Black cake/sponge cake/sweetbread – Sponge cake
Ponche de crème/ginger beer/sorrel – Ginger beer
Beef/chicken/pork pastelle – Beef pastelle
What’s your favourite Christmas movie/show ever?
Home Alone.
Favourite Christmas song ever?
Celine Dion’s “Oh Holy Night”.
Myron B aka Calypso Nite (Myron Bruce), singer
What’s your unique family Christmas tradition?
Starting the day with the best pastelles on the planet. They are made by my brother, Marvin.
What did you want for Christmas as a child that you didn’t get that you’d love to get now?
Battle Cat!!! I got the He-Man action figure but I never got the Battle Cat. LOL
One from each group has to go:
Ham/turkey/roast beef – Turkey
Black cake/sponge cake/sweetbread – Sponge cake
Ponche de crème/ginger beer/sorrel – Ginger beer
Beef/chicken/pork pastelle – All could go. Veggie pastelles are all that matter to me.
What’s your favourite Christmas movie/show ever?
Home Alone.
Favourite Christmas song ever?
“Maria”, by Crazy. I was amazed by this song when I was a child. It was the first song I learned to play on a guitar and it has clearly inspired my soca parang music and career!