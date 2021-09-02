Fare thee well

“Eddie (Murphy) had Coming to America; well, I have ‘Moving to America’.”
So exclaimed comedienne/actress Nikki Crosby in a funny yet pained tone when she sat to discuss her upcoming planed move to the United States with the Express on Wednesday.
Crosby is set to migrate to the state of Ohio with her husband, Gerry Clarke, on Monday. The actress said she also plans to spend time with her sister, Sabrina, in Florida. News of her impending departure from these shores was met with a continuous stream of virtual teary-eyed well-wishes from her 100,000-plus social media followers this week.
“For the longest while, Gerry wanted me to go to the US. You know he is a US citizen. I applied for a green card, but I never really wanted it because I’m Trini to the bone. But everything kind of culminated at the same time. Covid did us that from a creative point of view. Yuh know, nothing is happening and I feel really stifled right now. I think I just need to leave the environment, rejuvenate,” Crosby explained during an open WhatsApp voice note exchange.
Crosby said while her extended hiatus will affect her theatre work in Trinidad and Tobago, she plans to remain very visible through social media posts and podcasts, not to mention her advertising commitments on the islands.
“My hiatus will affect my work in Trinidad, but theatre wouldn’t stop. I want to do my one-woman show based around me, this Caribbean girl moving to the big, bad US—and that will include theatre, stand-up, everything. Also, ‘Granny’ just got an amazing (ad) contract, so yuh will be seeing her ‘whether you like it or not’,” she said, slipping into the beloved character’s voice.
Overwhelming outpouring of love
In the past three decades, Crosby has endeared herself to nationals with a family-friendly brand of comedy that ranged from traditional stand-up to theatre and music parodies—that took her all the way to the International Soca Monarch finals.
As Aunty Nikki, she introduced herself to the next generation when she started the immensely popular Nikkiland children’s all-inclusive event 13 years ago. Many 20-something-year-old Carnival enthusiasts got their first taste of fete culture at Crosby’s event.
Crosby’s voice also became a morning staple for commuters who tuned in on radio to hear her views on current events and to get a positive pick-me-up on their daily trek to work.
Despite those achievements, Crosby says she remains in awe about how openly embraced she is by every demographic in T&T.
“There is no way I could have imagined the kind of love I received from Trinbagonians. T&T is such a special place. It’s amazing the love I get. I call it a blessing. It’s everybody, every creed, every race, every age group, and I love them right, right back. I living my truth. What yuh see is what yuh get, and that’s how I’ve always been, yuh know. Love it or hate it, this is Nikki,” she said.
Crosby said it is her mission to return that love and trust put in her by her countrymen, by representing them in the best way possible in the US.
“I am Trini to the bone and I represent every single one of us when I perform outside. And that’s how I see it when I go out there. It’s not I’m migrating and Nikki gone. No, Nikki gone and representing Trinidad and Tobago to the best of her ability, and using my talents to make people laugh.
“I’m not leaving Trinidad and Tobago. I am spreading my wings under the flag Trinidad and Tobago. Through my social media, I will keep everybody updated with what I’m doing. I want to do a podcast, I want to write a book, I want to do the ‘Granny’ sitcom series in animation. There is so much I want to do. I just think this is just a space for me to go in and, as I said, rejuvenate. I’m excited, I’m scared, but I’m so excited to start this. It’s a new leg of my life,” an emotional Crosby concluded.