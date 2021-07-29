Farewell to the ‘Lady of Pan’

Dubbed the “Lady of Pan”, Ursula Tudor, the longest-standing female player in the history of Trinidad and Tobago’s pan fraternity, now leaves an outstanding legacy in the panyard, on stage and in life, amid her recent passing.
Gaining her first experiences as a pan player in the 1960s with Vat 19 Serenaders, then becoming a member of Desperadoes Steel Orchestra in 1970, 75-year-old Tudor devoted over five decades of her life to the beloved national instrument.
According to the band, she was a mother, grandmother, trailblazer and devoted member of the Desperadoes family.
Tudor died on July 21 after losing her battle with cancer.
In a news release, the band said, “Ms Ursula (Queen Mother, as many of us would call her) has made an indelible mark on who we are today and we will keep her legacy of great service, commitment and love of steel pan and band alive and well. She was a true matriarch and role model to us all.”
Speaking to the Express via phone recently, Desperadoes’ Financial Officer, Kwesi Moore, described Tudor as “always a quiet and humble presence among us, but a force to be reckoned with! Ms Ursula celebrated 51 years of membership with Desperadoes Steel Orchestra, joining the band shortly after Panorama in 1970. She is well-known in all steelpan circles as being the longest-standing female player in history.”
In her 51 years, she performed in all but one Panorama with Desperadoes, in 2018, due to a vehicular accident.
And even then, as a true pan lover, Tudor, injured and all, was right there supporting her band in a wheelchair, always maintaining a bright and beautiful smile.
In spite of her illness and weak moments, Tudor never missed practice sessions, and continued playing though she had to play while sitting—now that’s dedication.
She served as a tenor section leader for a number of years, and the band’s treasurer for six years.
As a stateside tenor player, Tudor was always in the front row of the band.
She was also well-travelled, having first toured with the band in 1976 to Jamaica, which she always admitted was her favourite trip.
She often reminisced on the hotel experience, where food and drink seemed to be in endless supply.
The United States, Cuba, England, Switzerland, China, India, Africa and Korea are also some of the places Tudor toured in her decades-long career with Desperadoes.
She often was the lone female when travelling, and she recalled the men always treated her like a sister—with dignity and respect.
Following in her footsteps, Tudor’s two daughters, grandsons and niece also emulated her stellar example by joining team Despers.
In her own words before her passing, Tudor said, “I enjoy my life playing pan.”
And in her eulogy, her granddaughter, Elizabeth Garraway, said, “Ursula vowed that she will play pan until she can’t play anymore, and she did.”
Also paying tribute to her recently, Minister of National Security and Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds said, “As the Member of Parliament for Laventille West and being acutely aware that Desperadoes Steel Orchestra is a national, regional and international institution, the passing of Ursula Tudor, one of the first women who would have gotten engaged in the steelband movement just about 51 years ago, is a great moment of significance for us in Laventille and for the world.
“We the people of Laventille West, on behalf of all the people of Laventille and Trinidad and Tobago, take this opportunity in paying tribute to a great life, a great contributor.
“She mothered, she nurtured particularly the women who would have come in the band after her, she was a rebellious spirit which was quite in accordance with what the steelband movement offered at that time, but alongside that was a great talent who contributed to a great steel orchestra, who contributed to a great reputation for Trinidad and Tobago... Ursula’s contribution is quite legendary.”
He also noted pan lovers worldwide have been paying their tributes to her family since finding out about her passing.
Gone but not forgotten, Tudor’s spirit, as sweet as the melodies she played with her pan sticks, is one the band and pan lovers alike will forever treasure.
Desperadoes Steel Orchestra will be holding a virtual tribute to Tudor on Saturday, which will be livestreamed on its Facebook page from 4 p.m.
The tributes will feature performances by the band, Carlton “Zanda” Alexander, Robert Greenidge and more, as well as interviews and video tributes on her legacy.