There is a serious gap within the industrial relations system in Trinidad and Tobago. With this in mind, A Practical Guide to Industrial Relations for HR Administrators in Trinidad and Tobago, written by Vidhya Chandool, is designed to fill this gap.

Chandool, a legal consultant and attorney-at-law, has worked as an industrial relations consultant and has developed the manual for persons involved in industrial relations, human resource officers and mid-level managers.