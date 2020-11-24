The Trinidad & Tobago Fashion Company (FashionTT) held its very first Drive Through Graduation Ceremony on Saturday.
The ceremony celebrated the 65 designers of Cohort 3 of the Entrepreneurial Development Programme (EDP), a tier of FashionTT’s flagship Value Chain Investment Programme (VCIP).
Trade and Industry Minister, Paula Gopee-Scoon, was on hand at the Wrightson Road, University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) John Donaldson Campus, to present designers with their well-deserved certificates in keeping with the COVID-19 protocols.
While congratulating both FashionTT and NEDCO for successfully collaborating to effectively and efficiently provide virtual training sessions, Gopee-Scoon urged designers to continue on the road to success and enroll in the other three levels of the VCIP.
“This year, a few VCIP participants (at the non GVC level) exceeded their 2019 revenues – one by as much as 46 percent and another by 72 percent, and they are entering new markets such as Australia, Fiji, the UK, France and Abu Dhabi. Your business can be next.”
She also encouraged the designers to explore the rich potential of the e-commerce platform and dedicate themselves to the highest quality product and service based on global standards.
“The ceremony was FashionTT’s way of providing its designers with the opportunity to celebrate the fruits of their labour while still adhering to the COVID 19 safety guidelines,” said FashionTT general manager Lisa-Marie Daniel.
And according to Karen Caraballo, NEDCO's Chief Entrepreneurship Development Officer, 2020 is the year of change, definition and adoption to the new normal.
"None the less, 2020 has and continues to show us how to design, transform and adapt. Without hesitance, I can firmly say that 2020 continues to be a defining moment for us all and, although, these tough times may seem intimidating, it can also be perceived as aspiring," Caraballo said.
The EDP, facilitated by FashionTT in partnership with NEDCO, consisted of Brand Development training in a classroom setting in January, followed by virtual training in Contract Law, Business Plan Development, Costing and Pricing, Record Keeping and Cash Flow Management, Business Taxation and Marketing Strategy every Saturday from March to May.
The training better equipped the designers to progress into their aspiring fashion professions in any of the categories of the fashion business value chain. It also strengthened these companies’ capability to communicate and build relationships with Suppliers, Buyers, Customers and Financial Institutions.
Jason Lindsay, FashionTT's chairman, said: “We’re in an era now that calls for us to build more innovative business models and we’re hoping that, with the expertise gained from this programme, the designers would be able to build more effective businesses to help the fashion industry grow and become more sustainable in 2020 and beyond.”
The 65 designers will now have the opportunity to be interviewed by the VCIP International Expert Panel on in December, to be promoted to a higher level of the VCIP, which will support them with an advanced level of mentorship in Global Business acumen and Export Development.
Information about the VCIP or other FashionTT initiatives can be accessed via www.fashiontt.co.tt.