FashionTT partners with The UWI

The Trinidad and Tobago Fashion Company Ltd (FashionTT) has partnered with The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Faculty of Social Sciences, Business Development Unit, for the enhancement of the fashion industry through FashionTT’s flagship project, the Value Chain Investment Programme (VCIP).
The UWI will bring its well-established knowledge and expertise via a robust business development programme which will begin in July. VCIP is FashionTT’s core business initiative, which was created to support designers at the various stages of business development. These tiers are as follows: Global Value Chain; Non-Global Value Chain; Business Advisory and Entrepreneurial Proficiency Programme.
In November 2021, various institutes responded to FashionTT’s request for proposals and, through an extensive review and evaluation process, The UWI was selected to take on the roles of consultant, business advisers and training facilitators on the FashionTT VCIP’s Non-Global Value Chain, Business Advisory and Entrepreneurial Proficiency Programme tiers.
Through this partnership, designers will be trained in the essential components needed by entrepreneurs in that industry to grow their business and drive their day-to-day operations. Some of these focus areas include: finance your fashion business; quality and supply chain management; fashion trends and data analytics; retail and e-commerce strategies and business canvas modelling.
“FashionTT is excited to partner with such a reputable institution as The UWI, and to work alongside its Faculty of Social Sciences, Business Development Unit, for the development of the fashion industry which has the potential to propel new and emerging designers into new markets across the globe,” said Lisa-Marie Daniel, general manager, FashionTT.
Nurturing entrepreneurs
Dr Acolla Lewis-Cameron, dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, The UWI, St Augustine campus, added that the faculty is firmly committed to being socially engaged and solutions-oriented, and to continuing to serve the needs of industry stakeholders.
“The UWI recognises the importance of entrepreneurship and innovation in today’s business environment as a source of job creation and sustainable economic growth. The Faculty of Social Sciences is ready to support these organisations. Nurturing our entrepreneurs in the sunrise sectors is a step forward as we build our national competitiveness,” said Lewis-Cameron.
“Embarking on this initiative is particularly crucial at this juncture of our country’s development as the Government seeks to diversify away from oil and gas,” she added.
FashionTT currently works with 170 designers annually through the VCIP, and will continue its commitment in ensuring that entrepreneurs have the tools necessary for their businesses to thrive, contribute to the national economy, grow the industry and leverage its resources to breakthrough into international markets.
The UWI Faculty of Social Sciences, Business Development Unit, currently partners with industry stakeholders locally and regionally for e-learning geared towards career advancement and practical business solutions. The unit specialises in training within the discipline of social sciences, delivering innovative, interactive and high-quality professional development training services.
For more information on this and other programmes being offered by the Business Development Unit, interested persons can visit https://sta.uwi.edu/fss/business-development-unit.
