Father turns his pain into purpose

THIS month we are shining the spotlight on the insidious autoimmune disease - lupus, which is much more common than we think but which does not get the attention it deserves.
In less than two years, lupus turned Michel Peters’ world upside down; it robbed him of his life partner Simone Coelho and step-daughter Kayla who both lost their lives to the chronic disease. His youngest daughter, Keira, has also been diagnosed with lupus and is waging her own personal battle with the disease.
As difficult as the last three years have been, Peters refuses to let lupus have the last word. Since Mother’s Day falls during the month of May which also happens to be Lupus Awareness Month, Peters will be hosting a Mother’s Day brunch on May 14 to honour Simone and Kayla and raise awareness of the physical, emotional, mental and financial impact of lupus.
Four types of lupus
There are four types of lupus. Systemic lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease whereby the patient’s immune system creates antibodies which attack body tissues instead of protecting the body from bacteria and viruses. It results in extreme fatigue, joint pain, anaemia, muscle aches and can even destroy vital organs.
Lupus is difficult to pinpoint and diagnose because some of its symptoms mimic other conditions like rheumatoid arthritis. There’s also no single test which can determine whether a person has lupus. Women are at higher risk. Studies have shown that 90 per cent of patients who have lupus are women.
Peters and Simone were together for 16 years; as a blended family they shared many happy memories. Simone had been diagnosed with mixed connective tissue disorder before she met Peters. She later found out that her condition was one of the effects of lupus. She also had rheumatoid arthritis and Raynaud’s Phenomenon in which the blood vessels supplying the fingers and toes constrict. Her eldest daughter Kayla was also diagnosed with lupus. The family’s health problems didn’t end there. In 2016, the couple put off their wedding plans when their youngest daughter Keira fell seriously ill and had to be taken abroad for medical treatment. She was diagnosed with Sjogren’s syndrome which accompanies lupus.
This devastating disease, lupus literally attacks the body. Both Simone and her daughter Kayla had kidney failure (according to one study about 40 — 70 per cent of lupus patients have kidney inflammation). As a result they were on dialysis and took between eight and 15 tablets a day.
Nevertheless, Simone maintained a positive outlook on life — no one would have known that she was sick unless she had a particularly bad flare-up.
“She was upbeat and loved life,” Peters recalled. “Despite everything she was going through she had a smile on her face and tried to make the best use of life and put others before herself - even when she was sick. She was my best friend, my number one cheerleader. Even when I felt helpless, she was the one who would lift my spirits.”
Living with pain
Simone lived with pain; over the years there were many close calls when she came within inches of losing her life. She often blamed herself for passing on the disease to her daughters; she did a lot of research into the condition and hung on to every success story any lupus patient had to share with the hope that perhaps there was some treatment or light at the end of the tunnel for her daughters. Because his wife and daughters required round the clock care, Peters decided to leave his full-time job and work for himself in order to have more flexibility to take care of his family.
The pandemic was a blessing and a curse: it afforded them more time together, however there were major difficulties getting the supplies needed for their dialysis machines, so Simone had to ration her dialysis sessions and do them every other day, instead of every day.
Anxiety levels skyrocketed when the entire family contracted Covid-19. The disruption in her dialysis treatment may have led to her demise, in 2021 Simone passed away. She was only 40.
Then in January 2023, Kayla who was a spoken word poet and university student with a promising future as a paediatric psychologist ahead of her, died at the age of 23.
“I was still reeling from my wife’s death when Kayla died. I haven’t gotten past the grief,” said Peters.
In honour of their memory, Peters is hosting a Mother’s Day brunch on May 14 at Ivy’s by Chef Mic in Barataria, part proceeds will go towards a charity but the main focus of the brunch is to raise awareness about lupus and those living with it.
Invisible disease
Because lupus is an invisible disease and most patients don’t look ill, it’s often misunderstood. Besides the plethora of debilitating symptoms that accompany the disease including physical pain, lupus also affects persons emotionally and mentally. Peters’ daughter Keira, was targeted by bullies in primary school because the steroids she takes to control her lupus flare-ups had caused her to put on weight. Secondary school was a vast improvement with the exception of a few minor incidents.
Losing her grandmother, mother and sister in a space of three years, as well as having the burden of living with lupus adds to her stress which in turn, makes her more vulnerable to flare-ups, Peters added.
The past decade which was marked by countless hospital visits, medical treatment and dialysis has opened Peters’ eyes to the level of suffering in Trinidad, particularly among children - some of whom are too sick to leave their hospital bed and have a normal childhood. Life is short, put the hate aside, urges Peters.
“I wish that we could live in love a bit more and treat others with kindness because we never know what someone is going through. A kind word goes a long way,” said Peters.
For more information on Peters’ upcoming brunch, go to: @Ivysbychefmic on Instagram and Facebook.