Fathering M&M

The power of M is strong in the Montano family.
Winston Montano, the patriarch of the clan is fondly called Mr Monty. His sons Marcus and Machel combine to create an M squared of their own. And of course, the most famous of the lot Machel goes by the names Double M and Monk.
Together with wife Elizabeth “Lady” Montano, Mr Monty is responsible for nurturing and directing the career of one the Caribbean’s biggest music stars in Machel. Marcus, a former guitarist in the family’s Xtatik band, is a commercial pilot.
Still, Monty insists he deserves or needs no mention in the successes of his two sons. He maintains fatherhood is a mighty mission that any man should be honoured to fulfill.
“I always approach fatherhood from a spiritual and respect point of view,” an affable Monty started when he spoke to the Kitcharee on Thursday afternoon.
“From the spiritual side I believe a man should not desert his seed. When you are chosen to be a father that is a mission bestowed upon you from the Most High and it is your duty to uphold. When a woman tells you, you are the father of her child, you have to show her respect and support. It’s a happy duty, a noble profession,” he continued.
From the mouths of babes
Monty admitted to not being fully prepared for that mission when he received his call to fatherhood in the early 70s. In the midst of the combative Black Power movement his attention and focus were divided when Marcus (1972) and Machel (1974) arrived.
As schoolteachers both he and his wife, however, were determined to educate their children on the happenings of the day.
“It was unplanned. I was heavily involved in the Black Power movement and the promotion of African virtue. But I knew immediately it was my duty to bring my children up with the widest knowledge of what it meant to be African,” he revealed.
Monty was adamant that his children would have the voice he was never allowed as a child and openly encouraged them to speak their ideas, concerns and emotions without fear of reproach.
“The technique we used was giving our children a chance to speak. One of the things when I grew up is you couldn’t discuss things with your parents. If you said anything that was a backslap. I thought that was so unjust and I promised I’d never do my children that,” he said.
That open-mouth policy was tested when a teenaged Machel came home from school one day and announced his intention to drop out of sixth form and focus solely on music. The Montanos had encouraged, supported and indulged the extracurricular interests of their children under one condition: academics came first.
“His mother almost hit the roof. She say ‘you mad; this can’t happen’,” Monty chuckled.
“But I came in as the calming influence. I always told my boys the job you enjoy the best you will do best at. So, I asked him you sure this is what you want to do. He said ‘yes’. I told him listen if that is the path you want to follow know there is no pension, no sick leave no holidays. Everything you do you have to do it on your own. I say yuh prepared for that? He said ‘yes’ and I say well you have to prepare yourself,” he recalled.
A manager and a minister
With one son set on a life in the spotlight and another soaring in the clouds, Monty knew he had a huge task ahead to guide both dreams to fruition. He became a manager and a minister, guiding, counselling and plotting a path forward along with Lady for their children.
“Machel strength is he has a great ear and he knows a crowd. I told him if you want to be a soca performer man, you have to learn the intricacies of performing. We sent him and (producer) Samuel Jack who was a part of the band at the time to Ohio to study music.
“Marcus said to me very early he wanted to be a pilot. So again we planned a programme as to what subjects to concentrate on to get you into the field and he went straight into that. As soon as O’Levels was over he didn’t waste time with A’Levels; he went straight into pilot training. I remember because I used to drive from Siparia to Port of Spain twice a week,” he joked.
Managing the irrepressible energy in the family band wasn’t always easy, Monty admitted. He laughed out loud at the memory of “losing his cool” with the “eccentric personality” his son was becoming.
“That was a lil sticky at times,” Monty joked when asked about managing Machel’s early career.
“Sometimes the stars or the star might want to be a little eccentric and wayward and rebellious, but as manager I had to make sure whatever rebelliousness didn’t interfere with the general discipline of the band. Disciplinary techniques had to apply right across the board; nobody was so special that they didn’t have to obey the law. If we have to get the bus at so and so time everybody had to be there at that time. It was delicate, it was discipline and love and preaching. And sometimes you had to lose your temper, but we pulled it off,” he continued more seriously.
Musing over grandfathrhood
These days Monty remains dedicated to leaving behind a tangible legacy for his six grandchildren: Machel’s Raylon, Nicholas, Meledi and Malaya and Marcus’ Marley and Micha. That legacy takes the form of the family seven acre eco-resort in Toco which he spearheads and the Montano Chocolate Company which Lady leads.
“To tell yuh de truth as I am not as close to my grandchildren as yet for the simple reason that four of them live in America. The two that live here we run chats, but they more with their parents than their grandfather, I am like a visiting interest,” he admitted.
Monty believes its only a matter of time before he connects with his grandchildren in a meaningful and lasting way. For now he understands that he has to give the next generation of the Montano clan space and time “to find themselves”.
“I doh find I have the amount of grandfather to grandchild relations I expect to have in the future. The things I dream and trying to whip into manifestation. The groundwork we doing in Toco and other family ventures will eventually will bring us tighter. Right now it casual they come a spend a two days, but I know they also finding themselves outside of my territory. I eh getting it the way I want it and I hoping it would come but at the same time I have let their parents guide them through that stage,” he said.
As for his Father’s Day plans, Monty says it will be an ordinary day since “every day is Father’s Day anyway”.
“Strictly speaking I doh believe in Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, Christmas Day and even birthday. I doh like the idea of these days because we shouldn’t set aside days for love. Every day we should do that.
“If somebody want to send me a greeting I will accept it but we doh have to do anything special I will cook my own food, not that it is a problem cause I doing that anyway and my children will call me. Maybe my grandchildren will call me and we will talk and I good with that,” he concluded.