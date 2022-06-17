Fathers need support

An article in the Trinidad Guardian published on March 16th 2009 and written by Pastor Clive Dottin stated: “The cold reality is that we have two generations of missing fathers. This has huge implications for the family and the society. Some men are either MIA—missing in action or DIC—dead in the cemetery.”
These sentiments are frequently expressed in the media and in general conversation about fathers today. One study on Caribbean family structure, conducted on students from the University of the West Indies, suggested that Caribbean men (primarily those of African descent) have poor emotional relationships with their children. Cases in the family and criminal courts in Trinidad and Tobago show that a significant number of Afro-Trinidadian fathers do not adequately support their children financially or emotionally. Other local studies show that a significant percentage of young male offenders committed to juvenile correctional institutions do not have a father actively involved in their lives. This has an impact on their psychological, social and educational development.
International research has shown that the consequences of father absence can be profound. Children who grow up without an involved, committed, engaged father in their lives are said to be at least five times more likely to be poor, two to three times more likely to fail at school, two to three times more likely to have an emotional or behavioral problem, more likely (if they are boys) to get in trouble with the law as teenagers, more likely (if they are girls) to become pregnant as teenagers. On almost every measure, children who grow up without a father or significant male in their home are at greater risk of poor outcomes.
In the Caribbean, absent fathers are frequently condemned as “dead beat dads”. Women generalize based on the non-performance of a few, clump all men together as ineffective fathers, and expect very little from them in terms of hands-on involvement in fathering their children. We are quick to condemn “delinquent fathers”, but seem unwilling to try to understand them. These fathers are products of gender socialization that has delineated specific roles for men and women. According to Caribbean researcher Roopnarine, the father's principal role has usually been economic provider and protector of the family. They have traditionally been involved in the discipline of the children, especially the males, and they often have a distant relationship with their daughters. In general, they are not actively involved in day-to-day childcare, especially for young infants. It is not that they don’t care for their children; they tend to feel that women are better with children at this stage.
Customarily, our boys in the Caribbean have not been trained to be nurturing, communicative or affectionate – essential qualities in hands-on childrearing, but not for being typically “masculine”. However, in recent years we have seen many young men becoming more involved in their children's lives, spending more time playing, talking, cooking, reading stories with them. This was partly due to the effects of development and gender policies, which placed women in the workplace in large numbers. Today’s men have had to attempt to fill the gap left in the home. While, in some cases, families have employed women to do the domestic tasks, some men have redefined what it means to be masculine and rewritten the role of men by taking on responsibilities and tasks formerly allocated to the wife or partner.
Meanwhile, Government and non-governmental agencies seek to address the results of absent fathers by creating mentoring projects, providing guidance, counselling and self-enhancement programmes for young people considered to be in difficult circumstances or at risk. These are usually short-term programmes that unfortunately eventually leave the child in the same circumstances and still fatherless.
It is time efforts were directed towards understanding and addressing the phenomenon of absent fathers as well as researching fathers who have chosen to remain present and active in the lives of their children, even though they may no longer be in a relationship with the mother. Instead of directing funds and energies to establishing “faux fathers” in the form of mentoring and counseling services that cannot ever truly replace the father-child relationship, efforts have to be made to see the situation through the eyes of fathers and to understand, from their own words and their experiences, what social and perhaps legal supports they need to be effective fathers throughout their children’s lives.