Feeling the burn!

IT is being called a “heat apocalypse”; scorching record temperatures in Europe that have led to deaths by heatstroke and raging wildfires which have forced thousands to flee their homes. How is it possible that Europe is seeing temperatures that we in the tropics have never experienced?
The answer has a lot to do with the structure of the atmosphere and the layer of air that remains trapped at the surface that heats up, said senior meteorologist at the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service Carol Subrath-Ali.
When there are high temperatures—such as those that are being felt in Europe—there is usually a high pressure above the surface which is “pressing down on the surface”, so it’s keeping a layer of atmosphere in one area and preventing other weather systems from passing through. Meteorologists call this a “blocking high”, explained Subrath-Ali.
“Simply put, if the air above us is warm and the sun comes out and heats up the surface, warm air will rise. But if the air above it is already warm, that warm air will just stay there and so you will have higher-than-normal temperatures,” she said.
Once there are record-breaking temperatures, usually over three days, some countries will issue a heatwave warning.
We in T&T are very close to the equatorial region where we get maximum sunshine, so, in general, what happens is that because we get a lot of strong, rising air, we tend to get lower pressures in our region, said Subrath-Ali. Sometimes we can have a high-pressure system in our area, but because we have this constant heating in our area along with the convergence of the north-east and south-east trade winds we have less of an effect than what is being experienced in European countries at the moment, she added.
Scientists are warning that the worst is yet to come. While different regions have different thresholds, once you have an extra trapping of heat into the atmosphere, be it from climate change or global warming, then heatwaves will most certainly follow, said Subrath-Ali.
The senior meteorologist is not surprised when she sees what is unfolding in Western Europe. As long as the planet continues to warm, the consequences will be felt by all.
“We are really above pre-industrial levels, so it’s really not surprising,” she said. “If you look at the global trends, the data speaks for itself. There are extreme heatwaves, floods and evidence of sea level rise. There is also a whole domino effect that comes with excess heating—leading to heatstrokes and wildfires.”
Here is more food for thought: as ice in the Arctic melts, it exposes patches of darker oceanic water. While the ice reflects heat, the darker waters absorb heat and will melt more ice, which results in oceanic and atmospheric warming, so the effects are ongoing, said Subrath-Ali.
Theoretically, there is a real possibility that we in the tropics can experience even higher temperatures in the future, she said. But because we live on an island there is that interplay between land and ocean so we have the sea breeze and land breeze effect as opposed to larger continents like Europe and North America where there are large swathes of land mass.
“There are so many benefits to being in an island environment and this is just one of them,” said Subrath-Ali.