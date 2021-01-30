Along with building a legendary music career as calypsonian, soca artiste and soca parang artiste, Baron cultivated long and lasting relationships with many fellow artistes, musicians and others.
His contemporaries consider him a brother and the younger artistes call him uncle. The following are greetings by some of the persons Baron has worked alongside and been friends with over the years.
Swappi (Marvin Davis)
“Baron is my uncle. I call him ‘Uncle Baron’ to show that level of respect. I am proud of him; 50 years is a milestone in the business and I want to congratulate him.
He is a big inspiration to many, to be in the business this long and have respect for the younger ones.
He set the standard for not only me, but many others because now I feel inspired to accomplish what he has accomplished
Gypsy (Winston Peters)
“I want to wish Baron all the best. I want to see him achieve 50 more years because I know he has it in him. Baron and I shared this whole 50 years together. Every single one of those years we shared since we were children. Baron and I sang together, and we did a whole lot of things together.
We were like brothers.
“He was like a brother figure to me, so we would normally greet each other by hugging and kissing when we meet, and that is how close we are. Even when Barron wanted to stop singing, I motivated him not to do that because this world would be poorer without his voice,” Gypsy said
David Rudder
We just lost Singing Sandra and to see Baron going strong, I would say it’s a balance in nature. Baron is my big brother and we travelled a lot in the same circuit.
“I want to congratulate him and wish him more strength and health and guidance to make more music and to keep that magical voice there for the people especially in these times.
Maximus Prime (Edghill Thomas)
Baron has been doing this longer than I have been alive. He has done a lot and we know he could do a lot more. He has been a part of T&T’s culture and heartbeat because of the songs he produced. Even at his age you would think that he would slow down but he continues to manage to get into the studio which is a testament to his diligence and commitment. Younger artistes should take pattern from his example. His beautiful tone and songs lasted throughout generations. Wishing Baron more life, health and strength and more music. He has done a lot and we know he could do a lot more.
Randy Glasgow
Randy Glasgow Productions (RGP) wishes Baron all the best. We are looking to be a part of Baron’s 50th Anniversary Concert. Baron is a God-gifted talent and we wish him only the best.
TUCO President Brother Resistance
“50 years in any context is a tremendous milestone and even more so in the entertainment industry. So that Baron represents for us a point of reference and a symbol of artistic accomplishment. In the world of calypso and soca the Baron is a tower of musical excellence. We at TUCO salute him.
Sugar Aloes (Michael Osouna)
He is a stalwart, very consistent and persistent. I am working with him for a celebration of Valentine’s on February 14. Baron is my good friend and I will always wish him well. I want to wish him continued success and may God continue to bless him.
Karene Asche
“I know him personally. I grew up in the art form and he was my dad’s friend. In 2019 I got him to do something with me on stage, when I sang “Loco and Broko”. I am proud of his accomplishments and I want to wish Baron all the best on his 50th anniversary.