FemCore to shine spotlight on T&T’s female pop & rock talent

An all-female collective of home-grown Trinidad and Tobago pop/rock talent will take centre stage this summer at the upcoming live music series known as “FemCore 2022”. The six-show concert extravaganza will be held between July 1 and August 20, at various performance venues around Trinidad and Tobago.

The FemCore concert series is the brainchild of singer-songwriter, instrumentalist, composer and pop/rock performer Alethea Beharry, who shared that the tour will feature as many as 13 female artistes and musicians of the pop/rock genre from Trinidad and Tobago.

Alethea and her FemCore team who possess over ten years of experience within the creative industries (music, photography, film and production), recently executed the highly successful and well received “Ladies Rock Night” which took place in last month, at the beloved live entertainment space Kafe Blue (Kaiso Blues Cafe). This event gave a platform to all women-led, local rock bands to express their art and love through music.

Continuing in this same vein, she explained the concept and motivation behind FemCore 2022.

“FemCore aims to develop, motivate, and inspire women to keep pursuing their dreams through creativity. Producing more female-led performances creates opportunities for equal representation for women in an industry, that is still very heavily male-dominated and at times quite intimidating. Patrons will get to experience a variety of female artistes who can freely express their sound in a high quality production that appeals to all senses.”

Regarding the role the FemCore Tour will play in the elevation and appreciation of Trini/Caribbean rock and pop music, Alethea stated, “With the reopening of the entertainment sector in Trinidad, post Covid-19 lockdown, there has been an influx of patrons attending pop and rock concerts such as “Ladies Rock Night”, “Recession Session” and Wednesday night open mic and rock shows at Kafe Blue. We believe that the time is right to present a local product to the island that can also appeal heavily to supporting the female collective.”

Thus far, local product brands Rebel Yell and The Jewellery Shack have come onboard as partners for the upcoming summer tour.

With an overall ambition to entice both women and men to attend and show support, for talented female performers while producing a top notch pop/rock concert experience to showcase all leading local acts, Alethea and the FemCore team are up to the challenge and welcome the partnership and support of additional individuals and corporate entities on this journey.

For further “FemCore 2022” Tour updates, follow the brand on Instagram via @femcore.tt and Facebook: www.facebook.com/FemCore-104706382246241

For further info, sponsorship or collaboration please email: femcore.tt@gmail.com

