EVERYONE who visits the Trinidad and Tobago IVF and Fertility Centre dreams of having a baby of their own.
But not every story is the same.
Some wish to get pregnant as soon as possible and go the route of fertility treatment. Others are about to undergo medical treatment like chemotherapy that could lead to infertility in the future and so they choose fertility preservation treatment.
Once considered futuristic, fertility preservation treatment is very much a reality here in T&T.
Put simply, it refers to the process of freezing eggs, sperm or embryos so that persons could use them to have children in the future.
Sperm freezing is suitable for men who are about to undergo a medical treatment that may cause some damage to sperm production that could lead to difficulty having children in the future.
Egg freezing is offered to single women before cancer treatments such as surgery, chemotherapy or pelvic radiotherapy that can lead to partial or complete egg loss.
This treatment is also possible for women who have a family history of early menopause or for those who wish to delay having children until they are older.
This medical treatment has come a long way. Nine years ago the idea of freezing a woman’s eggs was considered experimental and wasn’t done in T&T. The progress that has been made in the years since then has been phenomenal, said Dr Catherine Minto-Bain, medical director, consultant gynaecologist at TTIVF.
The TTIVF speaks with an average of one to three oncology patients a week about fertility preservation treatment. And the clinic sees one woman every two weeks who wants to delay parenthood until they are older and are thinking about social egg freezing which refers to freezing eggs for non-medical reasons. As recent as five years ago, very few women were exploring the option of social egg freezing. Today, the interest in this procedure has gone up exponentially.
Eighty per cent of TTIVF’s patients who have sought fertility preservation treatment have been men, said Minto-Bain. The youngest was 17 and the oldest was 62-years-old. Chemotherapy, radiotherapy and some surgeries such as testicular procedures and prostate surgeries can cause infertility. The option of sperm freezing means that both men and boys can have their genetic children in the future.
Freezing sperm
“For a guy, it’s a great way to have your biological children in ten years time. You can store sperm for many years. The longest interval that I am aware of between freezing sperm and using it and having a healthy baby was about 21 years, said Minto-Bain.
The minute someone inquires of fertility preservation the team at TTIVF sends them a thorough information sheet. For men, the process is simple. After answering pertinent questions, a patient can choose to come in one day to have their sperm frozen or they can opt to freeze up to six times over a two week period.
The team guides the person as to how much needs to be frozen — that would depend on whether they have had children in the past and what their sperm count is like.
The sperm is frozen in nitrogen and kept in a secure cryostorage unit. For women the process is far more complex; patients must go through consent forms and blood tests, a two week IVF cycle which involves injections every day and scans before the eggs are collected and frozen. It is ten times more expensive to freeze eggs than it is to freeze sperm.
“It’s quite a big undertaking,” said Minto-Bain. “Ninety per cent of the women I talk to don’t go ahead with it either because it’s exhausting to go through that and have to think about cancer treatment at the same time or because they just don’t have means to finance it. However 95 per cent of men who come to us go ahead with their treatment.”
Minto-Bain and her team has gone into oncology units at hospitals to speak with doctors about this specialised treatment. However she reckons that not many cancer patients are aware that the option of fertility preservation exists.
Ethics plays a major role in the functions of the TTIVF and the treatment that is provided to their patients.
“Whenever we freeze anything there is a detailed consent form and counselling that is available to patients.
If you freeze your sperm, it’s yours, no one else co-owns it with you or can decide what happens with it. You can specify what happens to it in the event of your death.
At the moment our ethics committee allows a person to use it if their partner dies — but only if specific consent was given. For eggs, it’s exactly the same. The consent forms are ironclad, the patients specify their wishes very clearly before anything is frozen,” said Minto-Bain.
There are people who are concerned that freezing sperm or eggs will result in abnormal babies.
“There’s a huge amount of data that says that those claims are not true. We get the same pregnancy results with the frozen eggs as we do with fresh eggs,” said Minto-Bain. “Hundreds of thousands of babies are born around the world as a result of sperm freezing and egg freezing. It’s incredibly safe and works very well.”