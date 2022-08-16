Fighting drug abuse at the local level

IN Ras Shorty I’s iconic song, “Watch Out My Children”, he gave the ominous warning of a man with a bag of white powder. Cocaine, or “white powder”, has brought shame and disgrace to the human race since the crack cocaine epidemic of the 1980s.
But the passing of the decades have brought with it drugs that rival cocaine and heroin—they come in the form of opioids, kush, spiked marijuana, lean (a cocktail of sprite and cough syrup) fentanyl, methamphetamine and psychedelic drugs like LSD. Over the years, they have entrapped its users in an addictive spiral of drug abuse, often with deadly consequences.
Back in 2019, producer and host of the award-winning radio programme Eye on Dependency Garth St Clair warned that drug abuse was rampant in T&T, and that if nothing were done, we would be faced with a generation of addicts. His comments came before the arrival of Covid-19, which decimated incomes, widened the gap between rich and poor, and sent stress levels skyrocketing. The result? The pandemic has exacerbated the drug problem in the country, said St Clair.
“A number of families were affected by job losses, and many youths dropped out of school. So there were cases where no one in the home was working and there were mouths to feed. From our own research, we discovered that some parents started selling drugs, and in some cases, they even encouraged their children to do the same—some children felt that they were doing a good thing for the family by taking drugs from the man on the corner and selling it,” he said.
Not only are some getting involved in criminal activities at a young age, others—out of curiosity—have fallen into the infernal trap of drug abuse, among its victims are young women who experimented with drugs, only to get hooked, said St Clair. In the past five years alone, St Clair—whose programme, Eye on Dependency, on i95.5 FM, addresses drugs, trafficking and criminal justice—has seen a disturbing uptick in cases of drug use among youths. He has received several calls from parents who have observed changes in moods and erratic behaviour in their children and don’t know what to do about it.
It is well documented that brain development does not reach full maturity until the age of 25, therefore, the effects that drugs can have on the minds of young ones can be disastrous. Additionally, if a person has a history of mental illness, drug use—which results in anxiety, depression and hallucinations—can make their issues worse.
“If a person who has mental health issues touch drugs, their response will be different to that of a “normal” person, and it will be worse if they use psychedelic drugs like LSD,” said St Clair, who added that mixing medication with drugs or alcohol can be fatal.
Given the impact of drugs on its users, St Clair is particularly interested in exploring the possible link between drug use and the crimes we are seeing. He believes that many crimes are committed under the influence of drugs.
“When we hear of a brother picking up a cutlass to kill his own brother, we wonder: what would drive someone to do something like that? We need to look not only at the act itself but the cause,” he insists.
However, St Clair says our society is “flying blind” when it comes to the fight against drugs.
“The Police Service does not have a drug testing squad. In some precincts abroad, there is a police unit assigned to draw blood from a person, dead or alive, to do a narcotics test,” he said.
Such a system would help law enforcement determine whether the person in question has drugs in their system, and it also gives them a clear idea of what drugs are circulating, explained St Clair.
A drug that has grown in popularity in the last decade is kush or “OG”, which is hybrid cannabis, The plant is sprayed with a chemical compound that gives the user a different feeling because its THC (the main psychoactive ingredient) is a lot stronger than marijuana.
“With ordinary marijuana, the ‘head’ lasts about two to three hours. But with kush, some people have to take it every half-hour; it relaxes the user, makes him feel drowsy, but it has the same effect as cocaine, it can make the user angry and aggressive,” said St Clair.
The decriminalisation of marijuana has had several consequences, said St Clair. Because of increased competition, some have enhanced the marijuana by spiking it with cocaine to give it a harder kick; additionally, battles over profits have led to turf wars.
“Before there was any talk of decriminalisation, there should have been a national education drive on who should use marijuana and who shouldn’t, and that should have started at the school level; instead, we did things back to front,” he said.
Youths under pressure
St Clair, a former drug addict, has made drug prevention his mission for more than 20 years, but he admits that he feels tired and frustrated when he contemplates the number of lives, especially those of young men, being destroyed because of drugs.
If St Clair were a calypsonian, he would have written a calypso titled “I Have a Son” because many disturbing calls he receives from concerned mothers who contact him through his Eye on Dependency programme begin with the words, ‘I have a son...’.
Since the days when Hazel Manning was education minister, St Clair has been clamouring for substance abuse education to be included in the school curriculum at least once a week, with the goal of reaching young ones before criminal elements could get a hold of them. Those calls remain unanswered, so for now, St Clair continues his drug prevention programme on air, along with his wife and co-host, Natasha Nunez-St Clair. Over the years, he has also been invited to speak in schools throughout the country and as far as Matura and Rio Claro.
“Of course, I wish I could save all the youths. but if I save just one person from falling into the trap of drug use, then I would have done my job,” he said.
St Clair concedes that young ones are under tremendous pressure from all angles, and the temptation to experiment is strong, especially if there is drug use by a parent or guardian in the same home. While Eye on Dependency has had success, there are those who give in to curiosity or peer pressure and fall into the tight grip of drugs. He urges parents to be on guard.
“Don’t use your busy schedule as an excuse,” said St Clair. “Be on top of your children like never before. Many children have their own room; be aware of what is in their room, their bags and in their pockets; look out for ends of foil paper, loose leaves or vaping pens, which come in all forms and fashion these days. And pay close attention to changes in their behaviour, their friends and their habits. If your child has a constant need for money, that’s a dead giveaway that something is wrong.”