Fighting food insecurity

THE Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) in 2023 is seeking US$1.9 billion to save the lives and livelihoods of some of the most severely acute food insecure people, as acute food insecurity continues to escalate globally.

The announcement was made as part of the United Nations’ larger humanitarian appeal launched by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) at a special event in Geneva last month.

With less than four per cent of the US$51.5 billion required across all appeals for 2023, FAO can provide time-critical livelihoods assistance to ensure 48 million people have a steady supply of nutritious food. Through cash, crop and vegetable seed packages, livestock feed, animal health campaigns, improvements to vital infrastructure like irrigation systems and markets, FAO can ensure families and communities in the most remote, conflict-hit areas are able to feed themselves and lay the foundations for resilience to future shocks.

In 2022, FAO’s emergency support to drought-hit communities in the Horn of Africa has protected vital livestock assets, ensuring that 4.4 million children can access milk every day, and has led to the production of over 100,000 tonnes of cereals and provided more than 1.5 million people with cash to purchase food, healthcare and other essentials.

FAO’s interventions are, above all, geared towards meeting the needs and priorities of affected communities who are overwhelmingly farmers, fishers, herders and foresters—allowing them to remain in their homes where it is safe to do so, meet their own needs and lead their own future recovery.

Major drivers of acute

food insecurity

Extreme weather events, such as droughts and floods, the outbreak of the war in Ukraine and proliferation of other conflicts, followed by the growing uncertainty around global food and agriculture markets drive acute food insecurity to new highs. At the end of 2022, almost one million people face the immediate threat of starvation—almost double the numbers of 2021. Across the world, 222 million people are experiencing high acute food insecurity, almost one in five of whom are struggling to access enough food to survive the day.

In the Horn of Africa alone, struggling with an unprecedented drought—an event not seen in 40 years—between 23 and 26 million people are projected to be in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, and acute food insecurity is expected to continue intensifying by February 2023 due to an anticipated, unprecedented sixth consecutive season of drought.

The cost of food has been steadily rising since the onset of Covid-19, with international food commodity prices already at a ten-year high before the war in Ukraine sent further shock waves through the system. While prices in international staple foods have recently been decreasing, consumer prices remain high with significant implications for purchasing power and food access among the poorest.

Conflicts and political instability continue to ravage lives and livelihoods across the world, forcing people to flee their homes and abandon their farms, boats, livestock, pushing them into destitution and total reliance on external assistance.

FAO boosts response to

crises and emergencies

FAO has stepped up its efforts to reach those most in need throughout 2022 and assisted 30 million people with time-critical support, focusing on rural populations and those for whom agriculture represents their very survival.

In Afghanistan alone, FAO aimed to reach nine million people by the end of 2022—about half of the rural population experiencing high acute food insecurity. Some 3.6 million people will benefit from the ongoing winter wheat distribution, which will be completed by December.

In Somalia, over US$24 million in cash, alongside livelihoods assistance, has been provided to rural communities who are most exposed to famine, while more than 11 million livestock have received feed, water and basic health treatment.

In Ukraine, alongside providing emergency agricultural support to farmers, such as seed potatoes, vegetable seeds and cash assistance, FAO is intensifying efforts to safeguard existing and upcoming harvests and food reserves. FAO has provided massive capacity to store up to six million tonnes of grain (about 30 per cent of the national need). This assistance is crucial to ensure that grain is properly saved, and farmers are able to sell and export grain when appropriate.

Agriculture is a frontline humanitarian response and must be considered as such in all humanitarian appeals. Urgent agricultural interventions, especially when combined with cash and food assistance, have enormous impacts on food availability, nutrition and displacement, significantly cutting other humanitarian costs.

For example, at a cost of just US$220, the winter wheat packages being distributed in Afghanistan will enable a family to produce enough food to meet their annual cereal needs and leave a surplus for them to sell.

In 2022, FAO received only 43 per cent of the funds requested under the Humanitarian Response Plans, yet this conceals an enormous imbalance of funds, with appeals for Afghanistan fully funded while those for Nigeria and the Syrian Arab Republic have barely passed ten per cent of requirements.

Last month’s event in Geneva was one of three sequential launches to present the 2023 Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO) followed by events in Addis Ababa in partnership with the African Union and Riyadh in partnership with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre—KS Relief.

—fao.org

ATTENTION all men 40 and older. If there is one thing to put on your to-do list for 2023—make screening for prostate cancer a priority.

That’s the advice of urologist Dr Satyendra Persaud. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer and the most common cancer-related death among men. It is especially common among black Trinbagonians.

Reliving old glories and opening doors to new talent. That’s exactly what veteran soca act Peter C Lewis hopes to achieve with the launch of his new band Adrenaline.

Lewis launched the band alongside frontliners Miss T&T World runner up Dania Duntin and Anna Marina (Marina Mohan) at Mansion night club, Rust Street, St Clair, on Thursday.

The former Xtatik frontliner says he plans to shake a leg with his youthful co-stars just long enough for them to find “a great male voice”.

“The plan is to phase myself out so the younger generation could come through. I want them to be able to be a part of something I was so blessed to enjoy years ago,” an excitable Lewis told the Kitcharee yesterday.

Lewis got his start in music with R&B quintet The Bread Boys before transitioning into soca in the mid 90s alongside Machel Montano with Xtatik. The “Tay-lay-lay” singer said he wants to now pay it forward to the next generation of entertainers on the islands.

“I was able to better my craft and music career because I was afforded the opportunity to join a band. There are a lot of people around me that are very talented and I wanted to create a space where they too could better their craft and explore their musical abilities,” he related.

Promoting the next generation of soca stars

Lewis said both Duntin and Anna Marina, who come out of veteran soca star’s KMC (Ken Marlon Charles) camp are ready to take that next step. Soca acts Mical Teja (Mical Williams) and Viking Ding Dong (Andre Houlder) have also both committed their time and energy to the project, Lewis revealed. “These two young ladies will be our frontline and they will be ably supported by Mical and Ding Dong, based on their availability,” Lewis said.

Lewis has no illusions, however. “Am I excited to return? Yes and no! Now it’s a lot more difficult to be relevant, in a space where it very hard to connect with young people unless you live on Instagram and Tik Tok.

“I will make music I like, music for the mummies and daddies. But we also have younger artistes that are making music to connect with their peers. Hopefully we can find a great male voice and train him to be the next big thing and I will gladly fade out. And maybe take a lil sing with them now and again,” Lewis concluded.

Anyone keeping tabs on new Carnival 2023 soca releases will see Garlin’s (Ian Alvarez) name on the title track of at least five of the best ten songs out right now.

Don’t believe me? Stop reading and log on to YouTube right now. Pick anyone of his new releases: “The Circle”, “Bottles”, “Position”, “Hard Fete”, “Bounce”, “Umbrella”, “Lift”, “Pop Champagne” and “A.T.S.A. (Across The Stage Again)”. In the click of a mouse you will hear undeniable proof of the Black Spaniard’s impressive 2023 catalogue.

KMC (Ken Marlon Charles) has sent out a “Soca Wave” into the heart of the “Mother of All Carnivals”, Carnival 2023.

KMC believes that sort of positive energy from industry creatives is exactly what the festival needs to thrive upon its return.