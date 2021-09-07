THE Covid-19 health crisis has resulted in the disruption of education on a scale never before witnessed in history. The impact the pandemic is having on literacy is of great concern for people and organisations around the world who have dedicated their time and resources to fighting illiteracy.
In the months following the start of the pandemic, the World Literacy Foundation warned that it was seeing a rapid downward spiral in literacy standards. Here in T&T, resource development manager at the Adult Literacy Tutors Association (ALTA) M’aisha Thomas also expressed concern about the possible long term effects the education disruption will have on literacy. It is estimated that 25 per cent of T&T’s population, that is one out of four persons, are unable to grapple with everyday reading and writing tasks. For almost 30 years ALTA has been the only national organisation and registered charity providing a comprehensive, structured adult literacy programme in T&T.
In the face of the ongoing global health crisis, the NGO is doing what it can to meet the challenges and put persons on the path to literacy.
When all educational organisations were mandated to cease all in-person activities, ALTA’s in-person literacy classes came to an abrupt halt and staff began working remotely. With economies being severely affected by the pandemic, the association has also had to face the bitter reality of shrinking resources from the corporate pool. Almost immediately ALTA took their classes online but not before doing a telephone survey to determine how many of its students had tablets, smart phones or computer desktops to join virtual classes. Thomas says the pandemic has led to a reduction in the number of students, mostly because of a lack of devices and connectivity to the internet. ALTA-V students join ALTA’s trained, unpaid tutors for free via the zoom platform to improve their literacy. The programme has allowed the association to reach a new group of students - adults with devices and internet access who were not able to attend in-person classes. Patricia is one such student.
Patricia, who is housebound, was watching TV in early October 2020 when she saw an advertisement for ALTA’s free literacy virtual classes. She encouraged her 17-year-old daughter Emmanuel to look into it and both mother and daughter began their first online class on October 19. For Patricia, learning reading and writing skills from the comfort of her home was convenient since her health challenges have limited her ability to move about. Her reasons for wanting to take the classes were personal.
“One day I would like to write my own biography and share my experiences with other young women. I also have grandchildren coming up and I would like to read to them,”she says.
Emmanuel enrolled in ALTA-V to improve her reading and pronunciation skills but the classes also opened her eyes to the wider problem of illiteracy in T&T which she had previously underestimated.
“I have learned that there are plenty of people in T&T who can’t read or write properly. It’s sad to know that they don’t take the opportunity to learn because they are ashamed,” she says.
In its almost 30-year existence, ALTA has impacted the lives of more than 10,000 persons.
“Many people believe that non-readers are unintelligent or lazy but the stories we have heard over the years tell a different tale,”says Thomas. “Many of our students dropped out of school at an early age, never attended school or attended irregularly due to extreme poverty or illness...many had to help their parents who did agricultural work or ran parlours. Others had learning disabilities or attention deficit, hyperactive disorder (ADHD) which went undiagnosed.”
Some of ALTA’s students have moved on after reaching their reading and writing goals, others have continued their education with the NGO. To meet the economic challenges presented by the pandemic, ALTA continues to be strategic in seeking out potential funders; the board determines how the services they seek to provide mesh with the core values and needs of corporate funders.
“It is not easy—as any person in the NGO sector can attest, but with the help of existing funders we are making it work and we continue to provide our services on a virtual space,” says Thomas.
In addition to its free virtual literacy classes which have been running for almost two years, ALTA has also rolled out a major initiative—Alta Online. This web-based programme of literacy instruction is built around Caribbean life skills content and is designed for independent use by persons aged 10 and over who have low-level reading and spelling skills, explains Thomas. Persons must have access to a computer or laptop and internet or wifi to use the programme. There are no tutors on the Alta Online programme and students can log on to do their lessons at their own pace and at any time of the day or night that is convenient to them. The introduction of this subscription service which was in the making for six years could not have come at a better time. With Alta Online, students can avail themselves of this additional resource while in-person classes remain suspended during the ongoing health crisis.
Students aren’t the only ones who benefit from ALTA’s classes, so do tutors. Deryck Deane has been a long standing volunteer teacher with ALTA for the past eight years. Tutoring is right up his alley, Deane happens to be a primary school principal.
“My philosophy in life has always been to serve others. Jesus served when he was on earth, so however best I can use my talents to help others, I would,” he says.
Deane describes the experience of tutoring with ALTA as exciting, thrilling but also frustrating.
“Some students have poor internet connectivity or may lack motivation,” he adds.
Illiteracy continues to be a serious problem, says Deane. While tutors often go out of their way to help their students, Deane urges parents to play a more active role in helping their children improve their literacy skills. Because of other commitments, Deane took a break from tutoring this year but will be back on board next year.
“It’s a rewarding experience and actually relieves me of stress. Seeing the students learn something new and seeing the effect it has on them makes me feel very happy,” he says.
There are ways in which you can support the invaluable work being done at ALTA. You can sponsor a student for $600 a year, ALTA will match a student to you and send you an annual report on his/her progress. You can give a Gift of Reading for $200 per student which covers them for a term or you can become an ALTA tutor. Tutors must have a Grade 1 or 2 in CSEC English and are trained in April/May each year to begin teaching in September. They teach twice a week for two hours each time.
We may not know the full impact of the pandemic on literacy skills in T&T for years to come but ALTA remains resilient in the face of the worst global crisis in recent memory.
“The challenges exist but we have taken action and we are succeeding in that regard. We are using whatever means are available to us to ensure that no student is left behind,” says Thomas. “I am calling on those who wish to improve their reading and writing skills not to wait. The time is now—pandemic or not—to tap into our services.”
ALTA is currently registering students for their ALTA-V classes which will be starting on September 13. Persons who wish to register for a class or are interested in assisting ALTA can call 341-8668 or 708-1990 or email ALTA at altaarima@alta-tt.org