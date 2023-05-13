FILMCO hosts workshop

Lesley-Anne Macfarlane

T&T producer Lesley-Anne Macfarlane.

The list of producers on a project can go on and on. But what about line producers? What exactly is their role and what are their responsibilities off and on set?

FILMCO (Filmmakers Collaborative of Trinidad and Tobago) will present a workshop on line producing with T&T producer Lesley-Anne Macfarlane on Saturday May 27, 2023 at 22 Jerningham Avenue, Belmont (FILMCO’s Office) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets are $300, however students (with a valid student ID card) and FILMCO members pay $150!

According to ScreenSkills, the industry-led UK skills body for the screen industries, line producers “… are at the heart of a production, hiring the crew, allocating the money and making sure the filming is done safely, creatively, on budget and on time. A line producer is typically the most senior member of the production team, second only to the producers.”

In this in-person workshop, Macfarlane will give participants a solid overview of the job of line producing.

Topics to be covered in the workshop include

• The role and responsibilities of the line producer

• Essential skills needed

• Budgeting & scheduling for the production

• Overview of various programs such as Movie Magic, Celtx and Scenechronise

• Production tasks

Macfarlane is a producer with a range of experience from commercials to independent film in the UK and the Caribbean region. In 2022 she produced her debut feature film, Little English. Supported by the BFI Audience fund, it is currently on a UK theatrical run and has also had festival screenings at the London Indian Film Festival and Tasveer Festival in Seattle, USA, where it won the Audience award. She is currently developing her slate; a mixture of genres and formats, targeted at diaspora audiences, dealing with themes of cultural identity. Her last short film, Immune, continues on the festival circuit and has won nine awards including two for Best Film.

For more information on this workshop or becoming a FILMCO member, visit https://filmco.org/

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MARLON ASHER RETURNS TO THE REGGAE SPOTLIGHT

MARLON ASHER RETURNS TO THE REGGAE SPOTLIGHT

Marlon Asher is on the cusp of a personal reggae revival.

After a lengthy hiatus, Asher, real name Marlon Sobers, will drop a much-anticipated new album at the end of this month: SAFE.

Born in Chaguanas, this global reggae star has worked with Jamaican hit-making producer Don Corleon (Donovan Bennett) and Grammy Award-winning songwriter Keely Keys (Matthew Keaveny) on the studio production of the album. VAS Productions are executive producers for the project.

Shirvaugh Simmons pays tributes to Carnival legends with her art

Shirvaugh Simmons pays tributes to Carnival legends with her art

If you stare long enough at Shirvaughn Simmons’ portrait of the late Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste), you could almost hear him singing the lines for “Caribbean Man”. So accurate is her capture of the kaiso bard.

Simmons’ collection of portraits that feature local legends, has been growing. She has added Calypso Rose (McCartha Lewis), Shadow (Winston Bailey), Singing Sandra (Sandra DesVignes-Millington), Lord Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts), Ras Shorty I (Garfield Blackman) and Peter Minshall to her list over the years.

Roach’s Art of guitar returns to Queen’s Hall

Roach’s Art of guitar returns to Queen’s Hall

True to this year’s theme “Musical Escape” the concert will take patrons on a journey through Roach’s creative mind on May 20 and 21 at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s. The talented Spain-trained flamenco player will be ably supported by guest string acts violinist Abigail Cooper, cellist Wasia Ward, and double bassist Mark Haynes.

Charu Lochan Dass opens new atelier

Charu Lochan Dass opens new atelier

Last Thursday night, designer Charu Lochan Dass finally got her wish of a new atelier, following three years of working from home.

Located at Damian Street, Woodbrook, the CLD fashion house will also be the base for Miss World Trinidad and Tobago, of which Lochan Dass and her husband Navin Boodhai are franchise holders.

For the love of Music to benefit musician David Huggins

For the love of Music to benefit musician David Huggins

Vocalist David Huggins is in need of surgery to correct a detached retina. If left untreated, retinal detachment can result in permanent vision loss or blindness. Huggins is already permanently blind in his right eye.

To offset costs for his surgery, the musician and former radio announcer will stage “For the Love of Music” at Queen’s Hall in St Ann’s on May 30 (Indian Arrival Day) from 6.30 p.m. Huggins, who spoke to the Kitcharee via telephone last week, said all proceeds will go towards the surgery.

FILMCO hosts workshop

FILMCO hosts workshop

The list of producers on a project can go on and on. But what about line producers? What exactly is their role and what are their responsibilities off and on set?