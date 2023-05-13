FILMCO hosts workshop

The list of producers on a project can go on and on. But what about line producers? What exactly is their role and what are their responsibilities off and on set?
FILMCO (Filmmakers Collaborative of Trinidad and Tobago) will present a workshop on line producing with T&T producer Lesley-Anne Macfarlane on Saturday May 27, 2023 at 22 Jerningham Avenue, Belmont (FILMCO’s Office) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tickets are $300, however students (with a valid student ID card) and FILMCO members pay $150!
According to ScreenSkills, the industry-led UK skills body for the screen industries, line producers “… are at the heart of a production, hiring the crew, allocating the money and making sure the filming is done safely, creatively, on budget and on time. A line producer is typically the most senior member of the production team, second only to the producers.”
In this in-person workshop, Macfarlane will give participants a solid overview of the job of line producing.
Topics to be covered in the workshop include
• The role and responsibilities of the line producer
• Essential skills needed
• Budgeting & scheduling for the production
• Overview of various programs such as Movie Magic, Celtx and Scenechronise
• Production tasks
Macfarlane is a producer with a range of experience from commercials to independent film in the UK and the Caribbean region. In 2022 she produced her debut feature film, Little English. Supported by the BFI Audience fund, it is currently on a UK theatrical run and has also had festival screenings at the London Indian Film Festival and Tasveer Festival in Seattle, USA, where it won the Audience award. She is currently developing her slate; a mixture of genres and formats, targeted at diaspora audiences, dealing with themes of cultural identity. Her last short film, Immune, continues on the festival circuit and has won nine awards including two for Best Film.
For more information on this workshop or becoming a FILMCO member, visit https://filmco.org/