Finally, FDA approval for Pfizer

THE announcement last Monday that the Pfizer/BioNTech covid vaccine was granted full FDA approval was yet another milestone in the global fight against Covid-19.
What exactly does FDA approval mean and what is the difference between FDA approval and emergency use authorisation (EUA)? In an interview with the Express, molecular geneticist Dr Nicole Ramlachan answers those questions and makes her case for the Covid-19 vaccines to be made mandatory.
T&T, the European Union, Australia and other countries have their own independent version of food and drug regulatory bodies. The FDA referred to here is the Food and Drug Administration in the US. Using a very rigorous process, the FDA examines whether drugs, vaccines and chemicals used for treatment are safe and effective before deciding if they will be granted approval or not.
On the heels of the pivotal announcement last Monday, the FDA acting Commissioner Dr Janet Woodcock said the public can be confident that the Pfizer vaccine meets the FDA’s gold standard for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality that the FDA requires for an approved product. The Pfizer vaccine is still available under emergency use authorisation.
When the Covid-19 vaccine was developed, vaccine manufacturers applied for and were given emergency use authorisation by the WHO, FDA and other regulatory bodies around the world because of the seriousness of the pandemic, said Ramlachan.
The authorisation made it possible for the vaccines to be distributed globally and administered as soon as clinical trials were completed during the health emergency which was first declared in early 2020.
“The EUA doesn’t constitute full approval in the statutory sense but authorises the institutions to facilitate the availability of that vaccine during a pandemic and public health emergency,” says Ramlachan.
The Pfizer vaccine is the first Covid-19 vaccine to be granted full FDA approval but does that mean that the other vaccines are any less effective?
The simple answer is: no. The most glaring difference between FDA approval and emergency use authorisation is that the authorisation process takes less time than what is required for full approval.
“The EUA cuts down the time to allow us to have access to the vaccines - as a result before the end of 12 months after the pandemic was declared we were able to get vaccines in arms - a feat that has never been accomplished before in world history,” says Ramlachan.
“Generally what happens when you apply for FDA approval in the US or its equivalent around the world is that the manufacturer submits the data from phase one, two and phase three trials and all the safety and efficacy data that was submitted early on through the granting of the EUA.
However, the FDA approval takes longer and may include more data points but the supporting science is almost always the same.”
All the other vaccine manufacturers are in different stages of applying for FDA approval, says Ramlachan. But the fact that the WHO and other organisations gave the vaccines that are currently available in T&T and around the world emergency use authorisation should be enough to convince people and give them the confidence that the vaccines are safe and efficacious, she adds.
Ramlachan concedes that the term “emergency use authorisation” is a bone of contention and has added an element of fear among those who are vaccine hesitant.
“Some people feel that the vaccines are less than good because they were granted during an emergency, but vaccines get classified as EUA during a public health emergency only to increase the speed of accessibility. It does not mean that the manufacturer cut corners or the regulatory agencies ignored data,” she says.
Game changer
Ramlachan believes that the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine can be a real game-changer.
“Scientists have embraced the challenge and have delivered for humanity and I believe it is up to us to do what we need to do and take the vaccine that we have been given in such a short period of time. It comes down to individuals at this point.
Our government has done an excellent job as of today. They are like the generals, providing such large numbers of vaccines which are like the weapons, from different manufacturers and are continuing to bring in as many as is needed in order to get vaccines in arms and fight this war against Covid-19. As ground soldiers in this war we have to do our part to use the weapons given to us against this invisible enemy,”she says.
Almost five billion people have received the vaccine in record time - less than eight months since emergency use authorisation- this has never been achieved in the history of mankind.
Scientists like Ramlachan and her peers are able to examine and analyse evidence coming in from other countries in real time. All data points to the fact that the vaccines are safe and useful against variants that are circulating. The percentage of adverse side effects is low.
On the other hand, persons who are succumbing to severe disease and dying from Covid are among those who are not vaccinated so it remains a pandemic of the unvaccinated.
Ramlachan says the Covid-19 vaccine ought to be made mandatory. As more full approvals for vaccines come through, it will become more difficult to argue against it. Between 75-80 per cent of the adult population in T&T need to be vaccinated if we are to get out of this crisis.
“The only way is to make it mandatory or follow Canada and France where you cannot use public services if you are not vaccinated as you are then seen as a public health risk,” she says.
The geneticist applauds any advancement made during this global health crisis but she still lives in a constant state of fear.
“One hundred per cent of the children under the age of 12 are unvaccinated and are at risk - one of whom is my daughter. So this war is continuing and it’s continuing on a very personal level,” says Ramlachan. “We have vaccines available, we as foot soldiers must continue to do our part and get the information out there.
If the vaccine has to be made mandatory then so be it but I urge everyone to take responsibility and get the vaccine for the sake of humanity.”