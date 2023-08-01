Finders keepers?

HOW did a coin from an 1809 shipwreck off England end up in the possession of a Trinidadian soldier serving as the personal assistant to then-Lieutenant Raffique Shah during the 1970 mutiny at Teteron Barracks, Chaguaramas?
About the same unlikely way it ended up buried six feet under, near someone’s latrine in a village near San Fernando for 20-odd years.
And it would never have been known, if two working-class men didn’t reveal their secret, and agree to meet the only person alive to know the truth of their treasure.
Friends Kirk and Kevin (full names redacted) had kept that secret half their lives.
In the early 90s, they were part of a demolition gang of three, given the job of knocking down an old house on the hillside in San Fernando. The contractor paid each $300 to remove everything from the property.
So they “removed everything” including the wooden cigar box they found, sealed into a wall.
In the box were hundreds of coins from across the world, many from the 1800s. There were also stamps, gold jewelry, military insignia, post cards, newspaper clippings, and the photograph of a woman, taken a hundred years ago.
The friends divided up what they found.
Kirk and Kevin held on to most of it, considering it a long-term investment to liquidate sometime in the future.
Before the pandemic, they came to the Express asking if the coins and stamps could be valued and whether the cigar box of treasures and trifles could be traced to its source.
It took a while, but we found the site of the demolished house, at North Road, San Fernando, learned the name of the family that last lived there—the Mitchells—and began a search for the family.
There is only one surviving member. And we found him.
His name is Terrance Mitchell, a retired banker with Barclays/Republic, living in Palmiste, south of San Fernando.
Terrance Mitchell grew up at that North Road house with his two brothers and their divorced mother, who raised them.
Also living at that house was maternal grandfather Frederick Adams, who was born in Trinidad, grew up in Anguilla, made a fortune in New York and Pennsylvania, then returned to the island, settling down on a Belmont hillside with a wife and four children, until he became too frail to live alone.
We showed Mitchell a photograph of the box. He recognised it immediately. It’s the one his grandfather stored his pipe, cigars and snuff.
All these years later and Mitchell still remembers the smell from that hand-made Jamaica Cigar Company box. The last time he saw it was somewhere back in the 50s.
He also remembers some of those coins and stamps. His grandfather was a stamp collector and would make it his business to purchase the first-issue stamps to add to the albums he kept.
Many of those coins were probably acquired in America, he said.
The post cards from Bermuda, Canada and New York that were found in the cigar box were mailed by his mother’s employer Joseph Stauble, who owned the San Fernando bakery known to city folk for two generations. Stauble became a lifelong friend of the family.
Terrance Mitchell married the “China man’s” daughter Bernadette Fong around the time of the country’s Independence, and moved out of the family home in 1963.
Papa Frederick Adams died in 1966, and as Mitchell recalled, his grandfather’s collection would end up in the hands of his brother Ronald Mitchell.
Rebels of 1970
And this is where Shah, the man who led the 1970 mutiny, makes an unlikely appearance.
It turns out that Ronald Mitchell enlisted in the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment in 1966 as a private—regimental number 3436.
Shah, who is now an Express columnist, told us: “(Ronald Mitchell) was a member of No 6 Platoon which, as a lieutenant, I commanded on my return from two years’ training at Sandhurst (England), from January 1967. A few months later he agreed to be my ‘batman’, the military term for an aide who takes care of officer’s kit, ensuring the officer keeps his appointments, among other duties.
Said Shah: “Mitch stayed on in that position until the mutiny in 1970, after which I was among close to 100 officers and other ranks charged with mutiny. Mitch was not among those charged. However, he was arrested by the police on the first day of the mutiny (April 21) when he was returning to Teteron driving my car. He was badly beaten by (then Senior Supt Randolph) Burroughs and his squad, but he was very tough and he challenged them to a fistfight.”
Mitchell’s six-year contract ended in 1972 and he did not seek a renewal, said Shah.
Mitchell’s brother Murray died a month later. They outlived their mother by two years.
By then, the Mitchell family property had been sold, vandalised and left vacant for at least 15 years. And Ronald Mitchell died without telling anyone of the whereabouts or contents of that cigar box.
Then came along the demolition men Kirk and Kevin. The box fell out of a wall that they were pounding open, they said. When it spilled its contents, they took it as an offering from God.