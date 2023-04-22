FINDING CENTRAL — A conversation with the artist

At 27 years old, Shane Hanson Mohammed has chosen the artistic road less travelled in Trinidad. He is involved in both process art and conceptual art, consciously mapping his progression, both literally and figuratively, with each new body of work he produces. Process art has an established pedigree in global art movements, certainly from the mid 20th century onwards with the work of the New York artist Robert Morris and later with other adherents such as Eva Hesse of Germany and Richard Serra. Process art is rooted in other artistic movements including Abstract Expressionism. It recognises, and translates art as the creative journey of producing work rather than the notion of a masterpiece to be achieved at the end.
Conceptual art may use text as well as imagery along with a variety of ephemera, typically everyday materials and “found objects”. As with process art, the idea or concept presented in the work is more important than the appearance. In previous exhibitions at The Frame Shop, Port of Spain, Shane has been incrementally advancing his process. Layers of stacked canvases or discarded cardboard create a textured block. Perhaps these summon up the idea of making and discarding work as a humbling process in becoming an artist; perhaps it refers to the layers of material one lays down or the overlapping thought that is involved in the making of each creative piece.
In another exhibition, gallery owner and curator of The Frame Shop, Richard Asraph Ramsaran, invited contemporary artists to contemplate what portraiture means, acknowledging that there is a classic interpretation of “the portrait” as the well-known figure in society, or the head of an elite who could commission an image of themselves to be looked upon and revered by others. Shane’s exhibit in this show, Portrait of Central is both challenging the viewer and enigmatic. It is made up of a concrete cube block with a metallic bowl insert. The empty rounded shiny bowl is set within the block, like a concave mirror in which, on looking into it, one can discern, barely, the contours of a reflected face. The cubed block is dressed up pretty in pink, immediately drawing attention to the object .
Currently pursuing his Master’s in Cultural Studies at The University of the West Indies, and substantively holding down a post as art teacher at Waterloo Secondary School, Shane is firmly embedded in these contemporary art traditions. He says he “...is more interested in the narrative and the dialogue that the work stimulates with the viewer rather than with the finished nature of the product”. In the latest show and third solo art exhibition titled Central staged in April 2023 at The Frame Shop he continues this theme and his conversation with the society and with fellow artists and viewers.
A stack of four microphones, such as those used as car speakers, are mounted on hand made concrete blocks, each of which is painted variously inside with lime green, orange, pink and electric blue. Shane said he associates, as many of us of a certain age do, these loudspeakers with death announcements around the village inviting people to wakes and funerals. Some of his uncles were mike men. These loudspeakers are still used, but now for other announcements. I’ve heard the same mikes bellowing out a repetitive and recorded sales pitch for manure in Maracas and Lange Park, Chaguanas. They have transitioned into sound-offs between different car owners, but this is in keeping with the tradition that had, according to Shane, already been taking place since the 50s.
The artist has deliberately kept the loudspeakers unmarked, and pristine. Accessing used ones today is difficult although this would have been ideal for him – embellished as they would have been with the marks, and texts and ravages of age and handling and thus already telling another story to the viewer. The blocks on which they stand are also newly minted.
Viewing this component of the work, which actually comprises four individual pieces rather than a single assemblage, Rex Dixon, British-schooled abstract expressionist artist of Maracas Valley in Trinidad questions Shane about the silence of the loudspeakers. Why was there no attempt to outfit either one or all with a sound – be it a piece of music, a bird call, anything? This, for Dixon, would have given more life and animation to the work. Here is where Shane says he prefers the open ended interpretation from the viewer rather than preempting thought or leading his viewer into specific thought channels. He is interested in how the individual viewer might bring his own knowledge or experiences to interpret this exhibit? What do the inside coloured blocks emote? Do they represent metaphors for mental blocks or do they signal concrete objects. What do the colours represent? Apart from one other piece in the show, a brightly blue painted aged scale barrow that rests on the top of another block, these blocks with bright paint are the most colourful objects in the exhibition. What does colour mean to this artist?
For Shane in assembling the piece, the blocks on which the loudspeakers stand tell another story. They represent the building blocks from which houses are constructed, many left unpainted. This is where the individual aesthetic emerges of each householder, through the palette of unpainted and unpaved breeze blocks against the bright colours that we might deduce are more attuned to the Trini taste, than say the palette one might find on a Greek hillside of terraced houses where multiple shades of white present a startling uniformity against the blue skies and seas.
Shane’s collection of a series of elevated blocks into which he inserts or positions found and bought everyday objects combine elements of the 1960s minimalism of Carl Andre and the explorations of Frank Stella, the latter in his sculptural and textural phase. Both artists spoke to the probing of space. Andre challenged what constituted sculpture through minimalism and geometrical expressionism, while Stella defies immediate recognition of the subject. The blocks are positioned on assembled brown cardboard boxes, themselves made up by the artist from used cartons. This secondary and lower plane has evolved in the gallery as part of the installation and tells its own story of commerce, the travel of goods from as far as China to be sold cheaply in small, overcrowded parlours and large overstocked shops, with the item displayed on top of the imported packaging serving as both a rudimentary display and retrieval system. This is an exciting assemblage, a mixture of glass, enamel, brass lotars and cups, steel and wood, objects that have ritual use as well as objects that are commonplace. What is the message behind the placement of objects against each other, the bright aluminum against the rusted brass? I am reminded in looking at this platform of a disordered vodou altar, or of the displays in ordinary households of say a carved wooden bowl placed against a glass sculpture on shelving in a room. Or the utilitarian jumbled space of a kitchen. Asraph says it reminds him of an overcrowded village shop where goods jostle with each other on the floor of the shop. Although Shane’s intent was not that of creating free-standing sculpture at this point, the assemblages are similar to Stella’s exploration of space, how it could be created, and how it could be occupied. As an artist he has a profound concern with environmental issues, preservation and recycling, so that the selection of these objects send unconsciously perhaps from the artist the messages that used and old objects can be venerated, seen and viewed differently, that they perform decorative or practical functions in a home or shop window – all of these might be deciphered with closer observation. The enamel ware resonates with dishes which predated the pre-china crockery of today.
The two other components of this exhibition align, and spark off each other in different ways. Perhaps this is where the theme Central finds its geographical focus. On a series of maps drawn on finely textured and built up canvases, the artist has collaged with cut outs of recognizable landmarks like the Lion House and the Divali Nagar site in muted greys against stressed white, a process of working he also attributes to learning from Dean Arlen. On each canvas a red X marks the spot. The roadways are mapped and at the back of each canvas google like directions are laid out for finding food places. For instance, on the back of the piece titled Central Maps Wing Hua (2022) he writes “Going down Caroni Savannah Road head north. Look out for Pierre Road at the intersection. On the corner of that intersection would be Wing Hua, on the right hand side”. Wing Hua is a well-known Chinese restaurant in Central Trinidad. Restaurants and eating places, made popular for their different cuisine become the key points for recognition in an expanding central conurbation, this location in central now perhaps competing with the north for housing a densely settled population. Why eating places? Perhaps they have become the primary architectural markers for our modern consumer appetites and the landmarks that we stake out more prominently than we do our temples, heritage houses and cultural sites?
Against these monochrome yet delicately textured maps are the large and small canvases and works on paper where swathes of canvas, stitched and worked on with acrylic paint are layered in another process shape, this time raised on the flat surface, still following horizontal lines. The block shape has now become unidimensional, no corners to walk around. Yet the canvases depict landscapes, real landscapes imagined in different juxtapositions, echoing the flatness of the central plain but not restricting the spatial colour schemes to recognizable features of this or that field or spot. There are distant resonances of a Shastri Maharaj central landscape of flat harvested fields offset by huge expanses of sky. The nuances of light and dark vary and create harmonies or disruptions – a strip of a coloured flour bag finds itself like flotsam in the midst of a black sea. The work is reminiscent of but not at all repetitive of artists like Bridget Riley without the ordered optical illusion, or pop artists who worked with flat lines of colour. The stitching on the canvas is an arduous and painstaking task, as is the making of the blocks from thin set, cement and steel. Shane is an artist who makes his work from ground up, including the stretchers he uses. This is a matter of economy for the artist but it is also speaks to the commitment of making art itself where the artist is at one with nurturing and growing the product from the birth of an idea.
Shane was taught by some of the leading contemporary artists in the society, among them Steve Ouditt and Eddie Bowen. He has absorbed some of their questing directions, choosing to present work that is compelling us to move out of the safe zones of what we constitute art to be, just as he is directing us with road maps to decentre the notion of where we might look for new artistic ideas, new histories, new literary traditions, new configurations of people and valued objects and things. There are no known galleries in Central Trinidad to show his work, he comes to Port of Spain. But he is a disrupting and challenging artist, one who is travelling further afield to find his centre. Let us engage him seriously in conversation as I have done in this review, emerging the richer for the new avenues he has allowed me to traverse in thought and aestheticism.
Patricia Mohammed is Emerita Professor of Gender and Cultural Studies, University of the West Indies