Feli Renwick-Risbrook remains positive about life despite being diagnosed with seizures. Feli is 44 years old and has had seizures for 14 years. But it was only four years ago that through an MRI, she found out what might be the cause of her suffering – a benign tumour resting on a nerve which connects her ear to her brain.
Although some specialists disagree that the tumour, known as acoustic neuroma (vestibular schwannoma), could be causing Feli’s seizures, the tumour is still a source of most of her health troubles.
Four years ago, she could hardly hear in her left ear which led to the discovery of the tumour. “Only when I realised my hearing in my left ear was almost completely gone and I started experiencing severe vertigo that I was sent for a second MRI which focused on the specific side of the brain where the tumour was found. The first MRI I did years ago showed nothing,” Feli said.
Feli is well known in the entertainment circuit for creating the now defunct platform called Open Up! where countless up and coming entertainers had an opportunity to showcase their talent She is always bubbly and friendly, which is why it is difficult for people to believe that the happy wife and proud mother of a teenaged son regularly battles with seizures. But Feli is patient and always looks forward to any platform that she can use to educate others about her condition.
“I have not accepted my condition. It’s just that I am not dancing around in a pity party. I have decided to shift my focus. I have already gone through a lot, so I tend to focus more on the joys in my life,” Feli said.
The chatty former accountant, while gesturing to her physical body, said, “I don’t look like I have seizures, do I? Maybe not now as I’m not having a seizure as we speak and I’m not recovering from one either.
“But the biggest misconception about people living with a seizure disorder, in my view, is that a lot of people, especially employers, think you should be looking sick all the time,” Feli said.
Feli said, “I probably could allow myself to be consumed by my condition. On my down days, after a seizure, I am usually confined to a bed. However, I try as far as possible to push through life with a smile. A seizure attack can happen anywhere at any time, and you may not ever wake up after an attack. Today is just a good day, so far. I’m just basking in the blessing of it,” she said.
Memory loss
She added, “Having been in my late 20s when these seizures first started, I was quite confused as to where they suddenly came from and why this started happening to me. After extensive psychological, psychiatric, medical, spiritual analysis and even personal research, still no cause or cure has been found. This indeed made it extremely difficult to come to terms with the disorder. After going all out to get answers to no avail, I shifted focus to finding ways to cope with my condition,” Feli said.
She said, “Some neurologists said the tumour is the cause and some disagreed. According to one of my doctors, most tumours are only discovered as the cause during an autopsy after the person has died.
“Different doctors give different diagnoses, that’s why it is recommended to see more than one. There is evidence though that the seizures are triggered by my brain tumour,” Feli said.
Memory loss and the retention of information is one of the major challenges Feli has had to battle with due to her seizures. She worked as an accounting assistant and was quick with numbers before being terminated on medical grounds.
“Both my short-term and long-term memory were affected. I was brought to tears when I couldn’t remember how to get to nearby locations that I’ve visited countless times or even being the bridesmaid at my best friend’s wedding. I hardly remember people from my past and continues to be my greatest struggle and has made studying to finish my ACCA seemingly impossible, as I am rarely able to retain information for even a short period,” she said.
Injuring oneself
Feli cannot count how many times she has injured herself during a seizure, but she can sometimes sense when she is having an episode. “Although most of my seizures happen while I’m asleep, for me, sounds get distorted and I feel like I’m drifting away to unconsciousness.
Not all seizures may cause your body to shake. Some seizures just cause you to go into somewhat of a blank stare where you are seemingly conscious to others but you are not processing anything. “
Feli is currently not taking any prescribed medication to control her seizures because she has found no relief and has instead been left to deal with a variety of side effects.
“I don’t recommend this to anyone, but I have not been on medication for some years now.
“After trying various prescriptions at various doses and even herbal medicines such as CBD oil, I found no relief.
“The medication shut down my brain and I was unable to function normally and even experienced severe symptoms of migraines, hallucinations, stomach upset, blackouts, and even seizures while medicated”.
She said, “I was even taking additional medication to counteract the side effects of the anti-seizure medication. The medication was not a cure for the root condition of the tumour nor did it fully alleviate the seizures that were triggered by my condition,” she said.
Feli feels it is her life purpose to share her story and support others through their journey of battling with the condition. She said education is key to treating misconceptions and discrimination about seizures.
Platforms such as the Seizure Awareness Foundation of Trinidad and Tobago, headed by Dionne Baptiste-Clarke, offer support. Feli also appears on various social media platforms regularly to tell her story and bring awareness about seizures.
“I was recently on a programme on Facebook with Adinah Sandy. My aim is to stay positive, spread awareness and uplift others who may be dealing with a similar health challenge,” Feli said.