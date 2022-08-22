Trinre Insurance is one of the sponsors of the National Library and Information System Authority’s (Nalis) theatrical and musical play, For the Love of Liberty that will be staged in celebration of Trinidad and Tobago’s 60th Anniversary of Independence, on September 27 and 28, 2022 at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA). Entrance to the play, which re-enacts some of the events leading up to August 31, 1962, will be free to the public.