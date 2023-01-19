Fire Fest rages again

The hottest fete in Carnival is back!
After years of soca fans blowing on the embers of the legendary Fire Fete, calling for its return, the blaze has finally roared to life.
The 2023 Fire reboot adds an ‘s’ and drops an ‘e’, to turn the traditional Fete into a modern-day Fire Fest on February 11 at the Fire Services Headquarters, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.
Festival vibes mean a combination of all the elements for a scintillating experience including sparking ambience, scorching live music and an inferno of energy.
Fittingly, the fireman Bunji Garlin (Ian Alvarez) leads the charge into the flames, with wife Fay-Ann Lyons-Alvarez and their Viking band. Preedy (Akeem Chance) and the temperature band, Ricardo Drue, Viking Ding Dong (Andre Houlder), Problem Child (Shertz James), Nessa Preppy (Vanessa John), Xone (Atiba Chance) and Tevin Hartman, among others, are also on the cast.
Trinibad stars Tempa (Rebecca Alexander), Trinidad Killa (Kern Joseph) and Squid (Kelvin Clarke) will bring all the smoke for the zess movement. Soca icon Ronnie McIntosh, meanwhile, provides a searing vintage heat while Mr Renzo (Lawrence Adams) adds a Latin flare.
The Fire Services Steelband and Riddim sections will also perform on the night. Fire Fest—D Heat is Back will be held under the auspices of the Fire Chief Arnold Bristo.
“The excitement is combustible; everyone is in high anticipation over the return of Fire to the fete circuit. The work is being done behind the scenes and all systems are a go to ensure the place is on fire, in the best way of course, come February 11,” said organising company marketing executive Nkosie Mark.
Behind the scenes with a super team
The CORE (Creators of Real Events) Committee, which includes Mark and fellow executive Rusklin Carillo, working alongside a super team of event promoters and creators, are helping fan the flame for Fire Fest, Mark said.
“To breathe new life into such an iconic fete was a dream for us as event promoters and creators. With the blessing and full support of the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service we also saw this event as an opportunity to build morale and support from the members of the various division of the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service,” he explained.
Ticketholders will be well pleased with the layout, stage show and section options as there is something for everyone for the return of Carnival in the city, Mark said.
“It will be a cooler type of fete with a general section, VIP section and cabanas,” he said.
“In addition, a special service WO/man ticket will be available to all service men and women at a discounted price for a limited time. Fire Fest is the day after Army fete and the same day with Nurses fete so we will be renaming it Service Personnel weekend to pay homage to our essential workers,” Mark concluded.