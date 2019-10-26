The festival of Divali is being celebrated across India today. The Delhi Fire Service has cancelled leave applications of its personnel and as many as 2,000 officers will be deployed on Divali to deal with any emergency, officials said on Friday. The officers have been asked to ensure that vehicles are fully repaired and equipped to handle emergencies, they said.
Compared to last year, the fire department said it has deployed 500 extra personnel at several locations across the city while 25 personnel have been placed at the control rooms to attend to emergencies.