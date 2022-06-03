Fireball’s Firepott

Rohan “Fireball” Richards was born to entertain.

Fireball became a household name in Trinidad and Tobago when his trademark falsetto chants won him the first edition of Synergy Soca Star in 2006.

A year later, Fireball had the entire world eating out of his hands. The affable Port of Spain-born entertainer’s 2007 Carnival hit, “What I Want”, peaked at number one on Euro­pean music charts after being remixed by French DJ/music producer Bob Sinclair.