Fireball’s Firepott

Rohan “Fireball” Richards was born to entertain.
Fireball became a household name in Trinidad and Tobago when his trademark falsetto chants won him the first edition of Synergy Soca Star in 2006.
A year later, Fireball had the entire world eating out of his hands. The affable Port of Spain-born entertainer’s 2007 Carnival hit, “What I Want”, peaked at number one on European music charts after being remixed by French DJ/music producer Bob Sinclair.
Fifteen years on and Fireball is again burning bright in the spotlight. This time around, the 41-year-old showman’s sweet-hand culinary exploits are generating heat both in the kitchen and across social media.
Fireball’s aptly titled Firepott Caribbean Cuisine brand has gained thousands of followers, with hundreds rating his East-famous beef, pigtail and cowheel soups as top class. Firepott’s roti and curry; coo-coo and callaloo and fish; cornmeal dumplings and stewed saltfish; and stewed meats and peas have also been given several hearts and thumbs up.
“The secret to a sweethand is trying to recreate the best childhood tastes while including your unique twist to it, and loving doing it all at the same time,” the affable entertainer cum amateur chef told the Express during a WhatsApp exchange on a rainy Thursday morning.
More incredibly, Firepott’s menu maintains an unbelievably low price point for the quality and quantity of food they serve, endearing the brand to low-income earners. Ever a man of the people, Fireball, who started the food business with his wife, Joann Richardson Spencer, at their Oropune Gardens, Piarco, home, says they believe great-tasting food should be affordable.
“I would describe myself as a foodie; I love great-tasting food and love offering the same to others.
“We’re facing financially challenging times, and in times like these, we should still be able to have affordable and great-tasting food. This is my way of giving back, doing what I love and making great quality affordable,” Fireball said.
Picton-raised and inspired
Fireball’s love for the kitchen began as a curious teenager in his Picton Road, Laventille, home. After his mother migrated to the US, he was adopted and cared for by his loving community, he said.
“I’ve been cooking since I was 14. I started in the kitchen as a teenager after my mother migrated.
“I was surrounded by relatives and close friends in Picton and, fortunately, I was able to ask, see first hand and learn from trial and error. That’s how I learnt to cook. I can say it was a case of the village raising a child. I learnt the art of cooking from many loved ones around me,” he revealed.
Fireball’s entertaining stories of those early years into music stardom have become equally popular with his social media followers. Joining TikTok was inspired by his teenage stepson, Sheaquan.
“He believes that I’m a natural at storytelling. We talk a lot, and during our conversations he would always tell me I need to find a way to share my stories with the world. He found my stories to be inspiring and entertaining at the same time. He’s been practically nagging me to start, until I finally did so on TikTok,” he explained.
So are there any plans to marry his love for singing, storytelling and food? It just might happen, Fireball said.
“Music and I have a neverending, indescribable love. I still do shows/gigs. Over the years, I’ve definitely grown and matured as an artiste, so I have a lot to offer. I’ve had a few releases in the last few years, and I’m always working on new music and projects since it’s built into my DNA. The vision is to share Firepott Cuisine as far as my music reaches. The possibilities are always limitless, so I’m seeing great expansions in the near future,” Fireball concluded.
Follow Firepott on social media for menu information and find their location on Google Maps.
Firepott’s Curried Coconut Baked Chicken
INGREDIENTS
Chicken
Green seasoning
Curry powder
Coconut milk
Carrots
Green peppers
Directions
1. Cut chicken into desired size.
2. Wash thoroughly (with flour).
3. Season with green seasoning and herbs and a little curry powder.
4. Place in your baking dish and into the oven at 350°F.
5. While your chicken is baking, make a creamy curried sauce, adding coconut milk of your choice.
6. When your meat is halfway done, add the sauce into your tray, generously covering the chicken.
7. You can also add, carrots, tomatoes, green peppers or any veggies of your choice at this point.
8. Let your chicken soak up all the creamy coconut goodness until cooked.
9. Serve with any side of your choice. PS: It goes well with jasmine rice!