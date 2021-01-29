First Citizens commemorates South Music Festival Participants
Marquee sponsor First Citizens said it was pleased to support the commemoration of the participants at the 33rd Biennial Music Festival (2020) for the south region.
The commemoration took place during the Trinidad & Tobago Music Festival’s Southern Awards Ceremony at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando, on January 22.
First Citizens Head of Brand and Marketing, Larry Olton, said there was certainly no shortage of talent, even in this shortened competition.
"For the First Citizens Group – a first time sponsor of the Music Festival, this was a solid indication that the investment in youth, and the arts continues to be worthwhile," Olton noted.
The 33rd Biennial Music Festival kick started in March 2020 in three regions: North, South and Tobago, with a broad spectrum of musicians venturing into the festival to compete for the championships. The month long festivities, however, was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following the conclusion of the festival, the Trinidad & Tobago Music Festival Association endeavoured to ensure that top performers in the abbreviated version of the competition were recognized for their contributions.
Awards ceremonies were held in the Tobago and North region late last year, with the recent awards programme taking place for the south participants.