AS the First Citizens National Poetry Slam celebrates its milestone tenth anniversary, CEO of Bocas Lit Fest Jean-Claude Cournand has praised the competition which he said has evolved from humble beginnings to become the largest spoken word competition in the English-speaking Caribbean. “Slam” as it is popularly known has not only had an impact on youth development by giving young men and women a platform to express their views and opinions, it has also helped participants of all ages to further their careers and aspirations.
Prior to 2012, spoken word was performed in bars and pubs and was a form of entertainment with many artistes vying for the crowd’s attention and a modest reward. But the “2 Cents Movement” which was made up of Cournand and fellow artists started the “Slam” that became the Verses Bocas Poetry Slam in 2012 which then evolved into the First Citizens National Poetry Slam (FCNPS) as we now know it.
It all began ten years ago when Cournand who was the organiser of the poetry slam at the University of the Southern Caribbean was approached by Bocas Lit Fest (of which he was the youth outreach coordinator) and given the task of organising a spoken word competition which would be the signature event to close off the annual Bocas Lit Festival. It seemed only fitting to have spoken word—which is poetry in motion, under the umbrella of the Bocas Lit Fest.
With the support of First Citizens, the poetry slam competition known then as Verses was held at the old fire station to a sold-out crowd in 2013.
“The competition was initially pitched to young people because they were the vibe, the people that made this thing viral,” said Bocas Lit Fest’s marketing and media manager Alette Liz Williams. “The banter was what everybody was looking forward to. They were looking forward to their lyrical chantuelles because they were like calypsonians who were talking about what was happening in society and at home. They used the space as a place where they could voice what they were feeling.”
Success was repeated the following year and in 2015 another milestone was reached when the spoken word artists performed at Globe cinema in Port of Spain which was filled to capacity. In the intervening years, Cournand and fellow organisers increased its production value. Buoyed by the growing popularity of the competition, they made the bold and audacious move to rename it the National Slam Poetry competition before it officially became known as the First Citizens National Poetry Slam.
Seeing FCNPS—which has one of the highest monetary prizes for spoken word in the world—get to the level it is at now is one of the most fulfilling experiences in Cournand’s life. Poetry and spoken word have always been part and parcel of his life, at the age of 12, he performed a monologue and secured second place at the talent show 12 and Under, narrowly missing the prize of a trip to Disneyland.
“I am very proud—we really fought for spoken word to grow and achieve a level of permanence. Young people like to start and stop things and it’s difficult to sustain something for ten years and yet we’ve had a slam every year regardless of the challenges and transitions and we have one of the largest prizes for spoken word in the world. To be a part of such an important contribution to spoken word is one of our biggest accomplishments,” said Cournand.
Burning issues like body shaming, mental health, domestic violence, islamophobia and suicide have infiltrated the discussions and are making it to the big stage via the spoken word poets. The competitive slam is what is unique to the FCNPS, said Williams; it goes further than a performance and entertainment. It forces the poets to go as deep as possible to make a statement and shape perspectives and let people think differently about things that matter, she added.
Defending slam champion Derron Sandy was introduced to spoken word in 2009 when he heard Gary Acosta perform at The UWI’s Open Mic. The role of spoken word is to reflect society and give people something positive to hold on to, a fact which Sandy takes very seriously.
“On a personal level I just like performing; spoken word aligns with my life,” said Sandy. “And seeing the amount of good it brings to people makes me happy, being able to share the artform with others and seeing others reach the level of performing is very fulfilling. Spoken word helps me make the most mundane topics palatable and exciting and most importantly it’s an art form that helps you become empathetic and learn other peoples’ perspectives.”
Slam has allowed for the evolution of self, said Williams. Poets have been able to recreate, refine and redefine themselves through the slam and carry the Caribbean identity further afield. Now FCNPS is looking to strengthen the impact of slam and elevate the brand and the voice of slam for future generations, she added. Bocas Lit Fest has specific slam workshops, free of charge, for those wishing to learn and expand their skills regardless of their age.
The pandemic emphasised the need for organisers and the artists to adapt as auditions were moved from in-person to virtual. For the first time since 2020, poets will return to the stage and their performances will be broadcast on TTT. The First Citizens National Poetry Slam finalists will take to the stage at the Naparima Bowl in San Fernando on October 9. The final round of the spoken word championship will be a joint celebration of ten years of Slam and the 60th anniversary of the Naparima Bowl.