For centuries, water has been the life force that drew people to settle along its course. Where there was a lack of water, mass migration occurred, both at the human level and that of earth’s wildlife. The oceans, springs, rivers and lakes all represent the mother who nurtures her children until her life is gone.
First Nations Peoples recognised the importance of water and naturally became the caretakers of this entity, protecting it from abuse such as pollution and waste, and safeguarding its life from climatic events where possible.
In recent times, we have seen the flip-side of this natural gift. Rebellion against lack of respect for its natal presence has resulted in loss of fertile lands, food security, habitats, flora and fauna and, alas, loss of life.
At the water ritual that is an integral part of the Santa Rosa First Peoples community annual heritage celebrations, Chief Ricardo Bharath-Hernandez highlighted the link that First Nations Peoples have established with the element of water.
“Just as we have veins channelling the blood flow through our bodies, water represents the veins of the earth. Rivers are the veins of the earth, and we need this water for our own survival. We have to have water within our system, our bodies, otherwise we are dead.”
“Water gives life to us, life to the earth, life to the planet.”
Hernandez made reference to the wrath of nature when it is not respected.
“When we ill-treat the water and the environment, we see what happens. It comes back to us in a very harmful way. What we are doing here is respecting this element of nature by making offerings, singing songs and dancing.”
Representatives from countries such as Suriname, Guyana, Dominica and Belize participated in unison in the morning’s ritual on the banks of the Arima river. Water lightly sprinkled the gathering from the clouds, thereby adding to the dominating theme of its presence.
Leader of the Suriname contingent spoke of the traditional dependence of her people on the natural flow of water—but because of the abuse of the environment, such as ad hoc mining of resources of gold and deforestation for wood, this has become a challenge.
There is no bush for hunting and the water is poisoned, resulting in a lack of food security and an unwanted dependence on the government for clean water. There is a total lack of respect by miners and wood cutters for the life-sustaining resource, water.
Additional ceremonies were done by members representative of all the groups present. Singing and dancing in a circle while making their offerings signified additional respect for the river.
Leader of the contingent from Dominica spoke of the 3,783.5 acres of land reserve that was established as Carib territory almost 119 years ago. Basically an agricultural community, the Kalinago people have maintained their traditions as far as they could. However, some elements of it have been lost, including the water rituals.
When this writer asked about the generous flow of the 365 rivers in Dominica that feature in most tourism promotions, he corrected that the 365 rivers do not flow into the ocean, but that the narrative includes the many tributaries complimenting each river.
“We are blessed with water. Water is life, but we have moved from traditions like carrying water to pipe-borne water. There has also been a change in the way of life, from pit latrine to septic tanks. People had said that we could make millions with our available water, but there is only one company that we get water from.
“We are still in construction mode since the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017, when swollen rivers caused much havoc on the island.”
Over the weekend, there was a trail of destruction caused by flooding and landslides in central-north Venezuela, for which the president has proclaimed three days of mourning for the victims.
We observe what is happening in our own country, with over-burdened river courses, extensive flooding and landslides and, regrettably, loss of life.
Are we seeing the wrath of our water sources because of the lack of respect for their free and unconditional nurturing of our land and our people?
The programme for First Peoples Heritage Week continues through the week with a gathering at Hyarima on the Day of Recognition tomorrow at 6.30 a.m., and a church service and procession to the Santa Rosa First Peoples headquarters on Saturday from 6 p.m., culminating with a parang festival at 8 p.m.