Everyone was on the beach enjoying the week’s sunny reprieve that the rains had afforded when someone shouted “Look, baby turtles!”
There was a continuous streaming of hatchlings emerging out of a nest. As it turned out, several nests across the beach were coming alive with babies labouring to climb out and make a rapid dash for the ocean. It was a scene of wonder, one that had occurred throughout the ages and one that will so continue for those to come.
Earlier that weekend, grey clouds had gathered on the horizon from as early as daybreak. To all that had come to camp on this secluded beach, this was not going to be the sunny, fun-filled day they had hoped for.
The night had been warm with barely a breeze to relieve the discomfort. Leatherback marine turtles beached, nested, and then returned to the water. Breaking waves seemed to be less energetic in receiving them.
However, it was a busy time of year along this eastern side of Trinidad’s north coast. This morning, two more boats had arrived to bring additional campers for the weekend. As families trudged up the steep, coarse, pocketed sand, children raced ahead, eager to take their first dip in the clear waters of the river mouth.
Just before noon, the overcast sky rumbled into life as roll after roll of thunder resonated across its width. Sheet lightning as well as fork lightning created interplay of natural electricity that accompanied the constant resonance of the thunder, sending everyone into the safety of a tent.
After one prolonged heavy roll of thunder, someone shouted, “Aye, boy, I sure turtle egg crack with that one!”
Then the rains came. People made for the big open tent where a fireside meal was in progress. It was then that a keen discussion on the relation of the thunder to the cracking open of turtle eggs began.
One elder spoke of his family having witnessed this throughout the years, and his parents and grandparents before that.
“This ain’t no myth. This ain’t no coincidence. This happens every year when the first thunder rolls for the rainy season. My father observed it. My grandfather and great-grandfather, too. This is nature we talking about. That first heavy thunder bound to start cracking those eggs. Then it takes two more loud thunders like that to finish busting open the shell. A few days later you will see baby turtles all over the beach, fighting to climb out and get to the sea.”
This writer agreed with the elder based on years of observation and first native experience.
Hernandez, a member of our camp, shared that his first native bloodlines taught him this and he proceeded to tell us about another thunder-related occurrence with turtle eggs.
“I accustomed seeing these things happen. That is how nature works to bring everything together. When I was a teenager, I took up some eggs and carried them home in some salt water to keep them from spoiling.”
“It so happened that everything was good until the first three sets of thunder rolled. The eggs started to turn black, and that was the end of them. If I had left them in the sand, this would have been the time for them to hatch.”
Other stories were told as campers from other tents joined in when the rain subsided. Some strained their eyes to see if baby turtles were coming out of nests along the beach, but there was no such movement that day.
On the fourth day of the long weekend when sunrise heralded a sunny day ahead, early risers enjoying the ambience of dawn alerted the rest of the still sleeping campers to a timeless scene.
Leatherback hatchlings were pouring out of nests, scrambling over and around trails and fresh nests made by nesting turtles the previous night. Some capsized into basins and struggled to right themselves. Luckily there were no birds of prey on this beach, so the young soldiers managed to make it safely to the water.
The water in turn welcomed some into one cradling wave, while it took several surges and ebbs to pull others into the welcome of a safe depth.
The elder appeared out of his tent rubbing his eyes.
“All you see, that thunder last Thursday really crack them eggs. All those days when we were enjoying ourselves on the beach, those babies were struggling out of their shells and climbing up in the sands under our feet. Sometimes it is good to see these things for yourself so you know people talking truth and not stupidness. You miss so much when you don’t know what’s going on around you or I should say in this case, under you.”
Elders of seaside communities have handed down this first-hand knowledge through time but ,sadly, only orally. Documentation of these invaluable observances is lacking and so become lost with time.