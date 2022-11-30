Members of the rural community of Fishing Pond had attained a fair level of adaptation to the perennial flooding typical of their north-eastern area. However this year’s extreme rainy weather has made their usual challenges pale by comparison.
When other parts of the country suffer drought in the dry season and flooding in the rainy season, farmers in the lagoon area of Fishing Pond experience flooding during both seasons.
Senior resident farmer Krishna Babwah explains that the North Oropouche river dictates the livelihoods and events of the community.
“In the dry season when the river mouth is closed off by the sandbar, the water backs up and floods the entire area. When the rainy season comes, all the choked drains and tributaries cause overflow into the lagoon.”
“The Caigual river, that comes from North Manzanilla, passes through here to empty into the North Oropouche. When it is full, it overflows into the lagoon. In all my 50 years of farming, this year is the worst with the increased rainfall.”
“The Caigual was crossing the bridge that gives access into lagoon. The entire lagoon was flooded out three times within the last two weeks. Flood waters often take two to three days to recede depending on the tides and if the drains are cleared. When drains are clogged it takes longer.”
Lagoon is a vast flat area where farmers work the land. There are about 60 farmers in this area but most of them have got discouraged, some even to the point of abandoning their projects.
Melon, peppers, tomatoes, plantain and a range of other crops are grown here. However, these past few months have seen fields of grass dominating the plots because farmers have experienced heavy losses with the repeat flooding episodes and have ultimately abandoned the land.
Babwah shared some personal experiences.
“One neighbouring young farmer had a nice field of corn but the entire crop was destroyed. I had two acres of watermelon and pepper but everything was submerged. My tomatoes picked up a fungus because of the rain and now this is uncontrollable. One problem has led to additional problems.”
Driving through the flooded lagoon in Babwah’s wheel tractor, observing the extent of loss was overwhelming, to say the least. One acre and a half of flowering pepper plants were rotting in the water. It was a fluvial event that impacted all the farmers’ crops as far as the eye could see. Miss Leela’s garden lay abandoned in tall grasses.
One farmer who tended his crops for the past 40 years watched helplessly as an entire ten acres of plantain stood rotting in four feet of water.
Another senior resident of Fishing Pond, Thakoorie Boodoo, found that the roads were in such bad condition that it was always better to use the wheel tractor to access parts of Lagoon. The material that was used to replace the original roadways had been claimed by the invading water.
One will remember the days when the Lagoon area was visited by turtle watchers who were able to gain access to the beach via an active boardwalk. Farmers at work in the fields represented the friendly community en route. Now there is no boardwalk, no farmers, just a sense of desolation everywhere.
Boodoo spoke of the time, money and effort put in by this farming community to contribute to eastern Trinidad’s food security. The Fishing Pond Farmers Association was formed in 2010 to address the problems of the area.
“I have watched these farmers working in hot sun and rain to help combat rising food prices in our country with their produce, but their efforts have been thwarted. These farmers now have nothing to contribute. The Fishing Pond food basket is empty this year.”
Boodoo further highlighted the perennial discomfort and risks that, not only farmers, but the entire community in this part of Fishing Pond lives with.
“Here in Fishing Pond we are constantly reminded that we are miles away from the Sangre Grande hospital when we have weather like this. Even if you do not venture out into the lagoon where there is the danger of meeting coral snakes, centipedes and scorpions, you risk harm when you stay at home.”
“These creatures come out from the water and climb your house. Sometimes we find big centipedes inside our homes. When the water rises here, it rises very fast and if something bad should happen to you, you have to call a man with a truck to come for you, and hope that you could reach the hospital in time to get emergency attention.”
Because the area is so remote, the ongoing challenges that the people face go largely unnoticed. We do hope that something positive comes out of the present situation before Fishing Pond and its lagoon are abandoned completely.
Thanks to Thakoorie Boodoo and Krishna Babwah for the tour of the flooded Lagoon area of Fishing Pond.