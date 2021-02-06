Five nights of soca at the Forge

IzWe is the latest incantation in the continuously evolving musical experience that is Kes the Band (KTB).
KTB is set to present IzWE—a five-night concert experience form February 9 to 13 at Sound Forge, Port of Spain. Each night will present a live socially distanced showcase featuring performances from KTB and various guest soca stars. The finale will be streamed free locally and across the region with international audiences expected to a pay a nominal fee.
Lead singer Kees Diefenthaller said the IzWe event concept is an all together new production that will not replace but follow their beloved Carnival Tuesday on the Rocks (TOTR) showcase.
“We are stepping into the experienced based events. Tuesday on the Rocks represented our music and its entire experience, the stage, the lighting, everything. IzWe is a similar vibe, but we really wanted to expand the brand in a lot of ways and make it an entire picture rather than just us in Tuesday on the Rocks.
“Iz We is going to represent a collective. Yes we are hosting it and yes we probably are the string that holds the narrative together, but we are going to be implementing and showcasing everyone across the board,” Dieffenthaller explained.
KTB gained international acclaim for their two online virtual concerts last year: We Home (August 31) and We Under One Roof (December 26). Both events received hundred of thousands of views on YouTube.
Dieffenthaller says the lessons learnt from those “trial and error” runs have been reinvested into their upcoming show. He says proper utilization of virtual platforms both now and after a return to normal will only serve to propel the entire soca genre forward.
“Doing the first one and then doing the second one really helped us to do this third one. The virtual stage I think is something we needed to implement even more in the past. I feel like this has forced us to get a lot of presence online for the genre.
“As much as its strange for the genre and strange for us to perform to no one at times, it definitely gave us a chance to present ourselves virtual which for me is reaching a lot further than we would ever imagine. People viewing our shows all the way in Russia and China and all over the world can really get a sense of who we are and what our culture is nah,” he saisd.
Stillness brings clarity
The restrictions of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has been emotionally and financially taxing for KTB. Diefenthaller openly admitted to feeling the full gamut of emotions while forced to sit in one place for the first time in nearly two decades. He said, however, that stillness has brought clarity.
“Yuh jus learn to appreciate the stillness and just the power of being still and the clarity it brings. I have been on tour over the last 15-plus years, so this is the first time I was in one country for over a year.
“It was an emotional roller coaster and really feeling lost at times, but I think it gave us a moment to take a breath and restore and heal and refocus. I think within the year whatever projects we got involved in whether it be the ‘We Home’ concerts or the album or even this current project coming up we’ve definitely had an opportunity to focus our energies the way we would want to,” he said.
Tackling tasks with renewed focus also led the “Wotless” singer to a place of greater self-discovery after being faced with questions like “why we doing it?” he said.
“As much as it’s (the pandemic) a loss in one aspect it’s definitely been a gain in other aspects. The fight to stay creative is always there, but it just pushed us to dig deeper and dig to the why we doing it. It’s been a lot of self-discovery this past year,” he said.
The “why” he believes is a question every music creative should be asking themselves in the coming months of 2021. Diefenthaller says it’s a year for introspection and reinvention.
“I think this is an important time for brands, whether you are a musician or artistes in different forms, to really hone into yourself and what you are bringing to the table and who are you in this. I think it’s a powerful time to recalibrate you own brand and position it where you would like to see it nah. It definitely has forced everyone to think outside the box because we can’t lean on the hype and everything else. It really boils down to who are you in this and what is your purpose in the whole thing nah,” he explained.
No rotten apples but new music coming
Diefenthaller said reports of him considering legal action against tech giants Apple last year were largely exaggerated. Several reports asserted the “Hello” singer was weighing his legal options after the American firm launch ad for their iPhone featured song with a similar melody to his 2018 hit.
He said legal action was never on the cards, but instead he used the opportunity to open dialogue with the company on potential future collaborations.
“We were never gonna take legal action. I think that was a misquote. What we did say is we were going to look into it and see what was there.
“What really happened is we opened a lot of good conversations that may bare fruit in the future more than doing a law suit we had some meetings, yuh know and we spoke on it and a lot of the parties are aware and there is room for something positive. I mean I wouldn’t’ share much more on that at this time but just know it turned out a lot more positive than the news said or put out,” he said coyly.
Diefenthaller also revealed that he is currently in the middle of a new album project featuring music he describes as “borderless”.
“I’m working on an album for after Carnival. It’s a borderless album, meaning its’ just us expressing ourselves, its not Carnival, its not soca, its just everything. I’m looking forward to that, we don’t have an exact date of release, but we will be releasing some amazing music this year outside of the season.
“I expect that from all the artistes, everyone has released, yes for carnival, but not near the amount we accustomed releasing, so look out for music from ourselves and everyone else, blessed love,” he concluded.