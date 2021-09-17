A whole lot of “flava”.
That’s the secret behind chef Sian Caruth’s popular Simply Sisi online food catering service.
Caruth’s beautifully arranged breakfast boxes, finger foods and grilled meats have amassed a 4,000-strong following on social media. Her plating is Insta-famous and has inspired many followers to step up their presentations in several tagged posts.
“I never substitute ingredients to cut cost,” started the Diego Martin-based chef, stressing on the word “never”, during an online exchange with the Express on Thursday.
“My brand and my food represent me and my brand, so my key inputs are always quality ingredients, finesse, clean presentations, love and flava,” the petite chef continued, with huge emphasis on her sassy spelling of flavour.
Caruth, 29, first started cooking for family and friends just about a decade ago. She turned that passion into a profession in 2019 when she secured her first big order for the Sisters Inspiring Sisters Foundation.
“I have a genuine passion and love for food, but if you were to ask me five years ago if I could have seen myself as a caterer, I’d say, ‘No, eh’. I had no idea I’d be a part-time caterer today,” she joked.
A pandemic pot turner
Caruth, like many chefs across the region, was forced to turn over her pot following pandemic restrictions on operations earlier this year. The petite chef however said she used the downtime to hone her craft and experiment with a few new dishes.
“The pandemic had a huge effect on my small business, just like with most. There were little to no jobs coming in for months, but I am a stronger believer in God and his greatness, so I’m usually very optimistic with most situations in life,” she said.
The downtime was also a period to retool her marketing strategies and become more engaging with her growing online base. Caruth recently created the Simply Sisi’s Gift Voucher, which encourages her customers to “give the gift of good food to someone special”.
She also started the Sisi breakfast and brunch boxes, which have proven an immediate success, she revealed. Caruth explained that the idea is to pack the warm experience of Simply Sisi’s into a takeaway box people can share with their loved ones.
“Things have actually been moderately busy for the past few weeks since the resumption of most sectors, so I’m extremely grateful. Recently, we’ve started creating breakfast/brunch boxes great for birthdays, anniversaries and ‘just because’, which have been nothing short of a hit with my customers.
Caruth credits the fast growth of her brand with her tenet of putting the customer first in every aspect of business.
“At Simply Sisi’s, we want to make sure your experience is memorable and warm because we appreciate you. Customer satisfaction is of paramount importance to us, and it will always be one of our most important core values,” Caruth concluded.
Visit @simplysisitt on Instagram for more information on their menus and to place orders.
Simply Sisi’s
Linguine Shrimp Alfredo
INGREDIENTS
1 400 gramme pack linguine pa0sta
1 pound jumbo shrimp
2 teaspoons green seasoning (chadon beni, pimento and garlic)
1 small lime
1/2 teaspoon chilli flakes
2 Tablespoons butter
1/4 cup room temperature cream cheese
1 1/2 cups heavy cream
1/2 cup full-cream milk
1 cup parmesan cheese
Salt, black pepper and all-purpose seasoning to taste
Fresh parsley and tomato for garnish
Directions
1. Wash your shrimp with lime and season with green seasoning, pepper flakes, salt, black pepper and your favourite all-purpose seasoning to taste. Set aside.
2. Start boiling a pot of water for your pasta. Cook until al dente, using the package’s directions or to your desired tenderness.
3. Meanwhile, heat a large non-stick pan over medium heat, melt one tablespoon of your butter, add shrimp and cook for to minutes on one side and one minute on the other. Remove the shrimp from the pan and set aside. (Be careful not to overcook the shrimp.)
4. Using the same pan with all that yummy flavour, add the remainder of your butter. Once melted, add heavy cream, cream cheese, milk and whisk until the cream cheese is melted. Allow the sauce to reduce and thicken for two to four minutes.
5. Add parmesan cheese and whisk for two minutes until your sauce is smooth and the cheese is properly melted. Add salt, black pepper and all-purpose seasoning to taste and remove from heat. (Be careful not to oversalt, taste as you cook.)
6. Add the cooked pasta to the sauce, stir until properly coated and add the cooked shrimp.
7. Plate and garnish with fresh parsley and chopped tomatoes.
Pro tip: The shrimp can either be tossed in with the sauce like the recipe above or it can be garnished on top as pictured.