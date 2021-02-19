Flavours at celestial heights

A taste of the moon.

That’s the celestial proposition pastry chef Darius Campbell is offering guests at the newly opened Luna restaurant at the Falls at Westmall, Westmoorings.

Chef Campbell has created the restaurant’s signature Luna Goddess dessert. The intriguing and equally delightful treat features a caramel mousse with a caramel insert, almond Florentine layer and a brownie layer, dipped in a white chocolate and almond dip and plated in the middle of a midnight chocolate sauce.