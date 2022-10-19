“After that last flood, we went out early morning and in a few hours time we came back in with a boat load of fish. Those other fellas went out in the evening to set net and when they went back out next morning to pick them up, talk about big fish in them nets.”
This is the regular report of fishermen who have realised the advantage of flooding rivers into the waters around our coastline.
“The water looks dirty and disgusting to most people coming on the beach to bathe but to us fishermen, that colour water means plenty fish, plenty dollars right here.
“Two pirogues came in from fishing just inside the bay. One captain asked how much fish we wanted and quipped, “This year you don’t have to check what moon it is to catch fish you know, the non-stop rain and flooding bringing in fish like that. Climate change doing us good!”
Some of the biggest floods throughout this year caused our rivers to burst natural retaining sand banks and pour into the seas around, bringing rich nutrients from the land into the marine environment. With the flood waters forming a natural food bank to marine life, deep sea fish such as kingfish have been lured closer to shore. The king of the deep is now king of the shallows.
Fishermen have been capitalising on this advantage and despite the weather, can be seen trolling, banking, setting and collecting fish pots and enjoying the good old a-la-vive closer to shore. A-la-vive is what these men enjoy the most especially when the fish are really biting like at the present.
When many boats are fishing in the same area, the live bait fishing brings camaraderie especially when the big deep-sea fish like kingfish is pulled up. Each time one linesman pulls up a kingfish, there is a general shout all around as linesmen on the other boats share in the joy of the moment.
This excitement is happening a lot now that the kingfish is feeding nearer to shore and is more accessible for fishermen to harvest the bounty.
Those men who practise fish potting have at last begun to net in their rewards. Overflowing rivers along the south coast have drawn red fish even closer to shore. After purchasing material such as fish pot wire, binding wire, sticks and nails at the hardware at a rough total of $2,000 to build the fish pots, it is a very challenging job to make a profit especially when the youths of the area show no interest.
However, now that they have watched the real benefits of fishing this year, all hands are on board.
“We used to go five to six miles offshore to fish pot. We would set them out using GPS coordinates and leave them out there for a week. Long time before GPS, we used to use landmarks but we lost a lot of fish pots that way.”
Big catches
“This year we setting them closer to our shores and when we go back to pull them up, we pulling up as much as 500 pounds of red fish and cavalli.”
Rock fishing has drawn lots of families into the sport, linesmen taking advantage of the larger species of fish coming in closer to shore this year. After the men collect bait such as whole shrimp, zagaya crab, sea tattoo and other hard-shelled types, they arm themselves with their fishing gears and find a convenient rock to station themselves. They are justly rewarded with ample catch after a night of rock fishing.
Along the north coast, seas have been rough at times not only because of a stream of tropical waves stirring them up but arising out of spring tides and king tides. This writer experienced a deluge that appeared within minutes. The seas had begun to cap around us, then when the rains descended on us, all went white. The captain was experienced in riding such rollers and thankfully none broke into our boat.
This and many more challenges inclusive of piracy and extremes of weather have to be faced when fishermen go the miles out to sea. Families are now comforted that their loved ones can just go off Matelot and Madamas, where rivers have been overflowing throughout the year and enriching the seas around with nutrients to feed marine life that would not have been so accessible otherwise.
The overflow of the North Oropouche also presented a harvest for our fishermen. When the Tompire spilled its mora-stained waters into the sea, kingfish and carite became numerous as far as Guayamare Bay where the fresh water had drifted.
Consumers are reaping the benefits of the effects of this extended rainy season. Kingfish has maintained a price of $35 per pound and purchasers as well as harvesters hope for these conditions to continue.