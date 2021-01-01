Folklore time!

Trinidad and Tobago is known globally for its rich multicultural and multi-faceted traditions.

But, nestled in the heart of T&T’s diverse culture are its unique folklore tales, which some say are influenced from West Africa’s spiritual beliefs and practices.

Such tales include the Silk Cotton Tree, Soucouyant, La Diablesse, Papa Bois and many others which have remained lodged in childhood memories and passed on from generation to generation through word of mouth or books.