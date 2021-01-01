Folklore time!

Trinidad and Tobago is known globally for its rich multicultural and multi-faceted traditions.
But, nestled in the heart of T&T’s diverse culture are its unique folklore tales, which some say are influenced from West Africa’s spiritual beliefs and practices.
Such tales include the Silk Cotton Tree, Soucouyant, La Diablesse, Papa Bois and many others which have remained lodged in childhood memories and passed on from generation to generation through word of mouth or books.
These books have been authored by local talents, one of whom is David Rajpaulsingh.
So it came as no surprise when Rajpaulsingh’s alma mater - Naparima College - hosted an event honouring his accomplishment, as part of the school’s promotion of literacy.
Speaking with the Express recently, Rajpaulsingh said, as a past pupil of Naparima College, it was a heartwarming experience to be involved in the school’s literacy promotion overseen by librarian Andrea Charles.
Rajpaulsingh introduced his maiden book, Mystery at Main Ridge, A Tobago Folklore Story.
Accompanying him at the event was his illustrator, Allison Mykoo. He read two excerpts from the book, highlighting the adventures within. The book explores the legends and stories of T&T, with some fun new twists and reimagination.
According to Rajpaulsingh on his visit to Naps, “It was very heartfelt and brought back so many fond memories of my alma mater.
“Stepping back in the library after so long felt joyful. The librarians and others involved in the literacy promotion were so welcoming and warm. The whole experience was tremendous.
“By the time we were wrapping up, it felt as if I was chatting with old friends. I am very thankful for this experience and much appreciation and gratitude to Asha Mahabir, the other librarians, and, of course, Naparima College for inviting illustrator Allison Mykoo and me to attend.”
College librarian Andrea Charles noted, “Naparima College School Library Media Centre hosted past-student- turned-author David Rajpaulsingh on December 15.”
Charles, along with school supervisor Asha Mahabir and library assistant Geneiva Balkaran, welcomed Rajpaulsingh “to promote literacy in the traditional art form of folklore with this book written in the settings of our sister island of Tobago”.
Described by Charles “as an advocate of preserving and conserving the environment and the animals and plants of the natural world”, Rajpaulsingh writes about Papa Bois and his powers as leader of the creatures of the forest.
“In one instance, Papa Bois is the superhero who protects both the forest and its inhabitants. He also writes about the Lagahoo, La Diablesse and the Soucouyant in a way that does not inspire fear, but rather a deeper understanding of the true purpose of the forest dwellers.”
Inspiration hits
Rajpaulsingh said his inspiration to write is drawn from classical authors Mark Twain, Charles Dickens and Ernest Hemingway, whom he read as a child.
“Then as an adult, writers like Dean Koontz, Dan Simmons and F Paul Wilson. I have always loved the literary prose, as well as fast-paced stories with action and adventure. Reading all these styles and genres inspired me to combine and blend many of the themes together in an attempt to create something literary, yet interesting and exciting, in hopes of capturing the reader’s attention,” he said.
Additionally, the genre of folklore, he explained, received its genesis from childhood.
“Hearing the stories as a child from my father and uncles always scared, yet fascinated me. I felt there was a great deal to learn in this fantastic world of forest creatures about the way they looked, what they did and why they exist. I wanted to delve into their world like never before and bring their stories to a whole new generation.”
And he has been pursuing his passion of writing for the past 15 years, coupled with intense research.
“I have always been an ancient history addict. I can never stop delving into antediluvian, BCE and AD history, as well as the alternative theories and new discoveries that alter our understanding of the ancient world and human civilisation. Most of what I write has its roots in these periods,” Rajpaulsingh explained.
Mystery at Main Ridge, A Tobago Folklore Story is the first in a fantasy series entitled The Chronicles of Kairi, and Rajpaulsingh is currently working on the second novel.
Advice to up and coming authors
It is never an easy road, Rajpaulsingh explained, but the passion and drive has always sustained his thirst for writing.
Never having experienced writer’s block, Rajpaulsingh stated this is partially due to writing about what you know and where your interests reside.
“Write whenever you can and never throw away anything you have written. Write whatever you feel like writing, regardless if it is popular or not. Be your true self and your writing will not only teach others about you, but you will also learn things you never knew about yourself.”
Admitting at times writing can be emotionally exhausting, the author advised up and coming authors: “Train your body. Exercise every day. Eat healthily and stay hydrated. The mind will reflect this and serve you as well as the rest of your body does.”
Rajpaulsingh said his most interesting writing quirk is being a slow typist, “My fingers can’t keep up with my thoughts,” he said.
On whether he found it more challenging to write the first book in a series or to write the subsequent novels, the author said, “The beginning is always the tricky one. You have to get the reader’s attention and you are setting up subsequent storylines. If you succeed in this, successive stories seem to flow better as you now have an added source of inspiration that didn’t exist before.”
Copies of Rajpaulsingh’s Mystery at Main Ridge, A Tobago Folklore Story can be purchased at any Nigel R Khan Bookstore and soon to be on Amazon.