Following the pitter-patter of the ancestors

The rich folk tradition of the Bhojpuri people beats deep within the heart of percussionist Keshav Chandradath Singh.
The well-travelled musician and music producer traces his East Indian roots back to the Uttar Pradesh region in India. His father diplomat Chandradath Singh’s family originates from the western province state and is of Rajasthani heritage.
“(This) is where the gypsies and warrior class of the deserts of India come from,” beamed Chandradath Singh when he spoke to the Kitcharee on Wednesday night.
“The majority of Indo-Trinidadians’ ancestors are from Uttar Pradesh and spoke a language called Bhojpuri, not Hindi, but not totally dissimilar. Many slangs, phrases and etymological roots are derived from Bhojpuri in our everyday national dialect and accent,” the informed performer continued.
Chandradath Singh says his ancestral past is not just a rhythm that echoes in his drum patterns, but one that also guides his every step.
“It has influenced me since I was born. I would be lying if I said it didn’t massively influence me. Its influence is inevitable on all of us as Trinbagonian artistes. Drums like tassa, for example, although Indian in root, are uniquely Trini and that ingenuity of development affords a very exciting cultural nuance, especially in music,” he continued thoughtfully.
A unique cultural cadence
The arrival of Indians to Trinidad and Tobago added another dimension of culture, history and life that have led to the weaving of an ultimately unique tapestry that is one of a kind on planet earth, Chandradath Singh asserted.
“Music, food, art and language are the cornerstones of culture and what a vibrant contribution the descendants of those Indians that were brought have made. Most who came were struggling during very tough economic times and even massive drought and famine in India during those years. The sacrifices of their past struggles have borne fruit in many of T&T’s national successes today,” he said.
It has not been an easy journey. Promised either a choice of land in Trinidad or passage back to India many indentured workers found themselves stuck on the island with neither after being doubled-crossed by the British colonisers.
“The British lied for the most part and they (indentured workers) were given inhumane treatment and a pittance. Still, the work ethic and dedication of those Indian settlers, despite such adversity—as I’ve experienced from the values taught by my father’s family—has to be commended,” he said.
Stuck in Trinidad and longing for home the indentured workers held doubly firm to their culture. As a direct result the Indo-Trinidadian experience is a snapshot frozen in time of Indian customs of years gone by, Chandradath Singh said.
“I have the unique vantage point of having grown up in India for six years during my father’s posting there. My mother is actually from India and these factors have allowed me to see and understand how truly unique the Indo-Trinidadian perspective is. There’s nothing like it, even in India. In many ways T&T’s Indian practices are a stamp in time from a previous era in history,” he explained.
Finding comfort in stillness
Grounded and restricted by the State of Emergency and closure of local borders Chandradath Singh says he is “embracing the solitude and spending more time in nature”.
“We’ve all been affected by it, immersed in the changes brought about by it, and have felt the frustration produced by it. I travel a lot for my work, but as music festivals and the music industry globally has taken a break, I have also taken a chance to spend the longest time at home in years.
“I’ve embraced the solitude, spent more time in nature, grown plants, and written many songs and embraced a stillness never before possible. I’m grateful for the productivity afforded in an otherwise debilitating time. The Internet was thoroughly used in business and collaboration,” he revealed.
Chandradath Singh will make his vocal debut on his upcoming Live Again Riddim. Music fans can also expect a solo album later this year, he said.
“Jus Now (music duo), which I am a half of is working on new music as well and we will have some fresh fire for y’all this summer. I’ve also been working on a soca documentary film which I hope the nation will be proud of. I have immense gratitude for all of the support from my fellow countrymen and women.
“My mother’s documentary film, Yatra: The Journey of the Indian presence in Trinidad & Tobago is showing all day on the t+t film festival’s website. It is the definitive documentary on Indo-Trinidadian history, so be sure to check that out,” he concluded.