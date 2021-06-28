Retired University of the West Indies Professor Emerita Patricia Mohammed has received a literary award for her book on Caribbean gender issues.
Mohammed received the Barbara T Christian Literary Award at the Caribbean Studies Association, held in Georgetown, Guyana, for the publication of Writing Gender into the Caribbean: Selected Essays 1988 to 2020.
She was congratulated on Thursday by the Hindu Women’s Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago (HWO), which said in a statement that her “prolific writings, which span more than four decades, continue to invoke a shifting consciousness among Indo-Caribbean women as they carve new pathways in their quest for urgency”.
The award was established in 2001 to honour the memory of Caribbean-American author and professor of African-American studies, Dr Barbara T Christian.
The HWO noted Mohammed is a retired professor of Gender and Cultural Studies and Campus Co-ordinator, School of Graduate Studies and Research at The University of the West Indies (The UWI), St Augustine campus.
She was also the head of the Institute for Gender and Development Studies several times between 1994 and 2002.
Mohammed’s “pioneering work is widely acclaimed as she is credited with being among those who first created a body of scholarship which could later be named Indo-Caribbean feminist thought, along with other feminist academics such as Rawwida Baksh, Rhoda Reddock, Rosanne Kanhai, Gaietry Pargass and others”, the HWO said in a statement signed by vice-president Brenda Gopeesingh.
It added: “With one of its objectives being to investigate problems facing the Hindu woman and proposing solutions, the HWO relies heavily on scholastic research such as that of Prof Mohammed in adopting solutions which could lead to the transformation of those cultural and religious practices that restrict women from pursuing their advancement and aspirations.”