Trinre Insurance is one of the sponsors of the National Library and Information System Authority’s (Nalis) theatrical and musical play, For the Love of Liberty that will be staged in celebration of Trinidad and Tobago’s 60th Anniversary of Independence, on September 27 and 28, 2022 at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA). Entrance to the play, which re-enacts some of the events leading up to August 31, 1962, will be free to the public.
Debbie Goodman, Nalis Corporate Communication manager said: “Nalis believes that the medium of theatrical and musical production will serve to inform and educate all our citizens, particularly our children, about the significance of gaining independence. The songs, dances and performances will not only entertain, but will effectively communicate aspects of our country’s history, foster a sense of patriotism and bring to the fore, our national motto: discipline tolerance and production.”
For the Love of Liberty is written by poet, award winning playwright and founding director of the Heritage Library, Eintou Pearl Springer who is well known for her production of Kambule which re-enacts the Canboulay riots of 1881.
As a sponsor, Vinai Narace, Marketing, Customer Experience manager of Trinre said, “Trinre Insurance is pleased to partner with Nalis on this initiative. As we celebrate our 60th anniversary of Independence it is important to remind ourselves of our accomplishments and celebrate who we are as a nation.
“Eintou Pearl Springer is one of our most celebrated playwrights and is a master at storytelling and we are looking forward to this production.”