For the love of Metal

Dilly Ann

METAL MAZE - ROCK LOVERS: Dilly Ann, left and Afraz Karmally are changing the image of heavy metal rock with their Metal Maze environmentally conscious rock festival. —Photo: Sattaish Rampersad

Afraz and Dilly Ann Karmally have taken their shared love for rock music to fashion a literal Metal Maze.

The married couple, owners of the Inten Artist Consultants firm, have created the annual Metal Maze with the aim of “redefining the Caribbean metal festival experience”.

The first edition, featuring rock bands Klavium, Beyond The Animus, Fighting With Noise, and The Supernormal Band, was staged on July 29, at Carnival City, San Fernando.

“The aim was to help revolutionise the metal festival landscape with a high-quality production, unparalleled in the region. We set out to unite local, Caribbean, and international metal bands while incorporating innovative and interactive event production elements. Together we left an indelible mark on the local metal and rock scene,” Dilly Ann told the Kitcharee last week. The Karmallys also launched Inten Magazine, a free local monthly publication, and Inten Merch, a collaborative online merchandise platform, at the festival.

“The magazine is dedicated to highlighting talent, sport, and cultural stories, providing a platform to recognise the hidden talents and untold stories within our nation. We also introduced Inten Merch, which will partner with talents in Trinidad and the Caribbean, empowering artistes to earn a passive income from their art while allowing their fans to become walking billboards,” Dilly Ann added.

Spinning a rock n roll web

As the name suggests, Metal Maze featured an actual labyrinth décor that took attendees through a physical weaving path all with the goal of echoing a message of environmental sustainability, Dilly Ann said.

“Noteworthy is the event’s commitment to sustainability. We used innovative decor to transform the Carnival City venue, creating a maze of repurposed local materials, including coconut branches, bamboo, used plastic bottles, and plastic wrap.

We wanted to make a powerful and iconic statement, that resonated with attendees as a testament to our eco-conscious approach,” she explained.

Klavium’s set at Metal Maze, meanwhile, was captured for their upcoming documentary film No Metal No Life while the entire event was live streamed on INTEN TV’s YouTube channel, reaching a global audience.

“We have captured the hearts of metal enthusiasts; our social media presence has flourished. We have set the stage for an unparalleled metal festival experience, pushed boundaries and continue to pave the way for a new era in the Caribbean music scene. Stay tuned for the next edition of Metal Maze as we continue to redefine the region’s metal culture,” Dilly Ann said.

Follow @metal.maze on Instagram and @metalmazecaribbean on Facebook for updates, highlights, and behind-the-scenes content.

