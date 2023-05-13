For the love of Music to benefit musician David Huggins

David Huggins

Vocalist and former broadcaster David Huggins.

Vocalist David Huggins is in need of surgery to correct a detached retina. If left untreated, retinal detachment can result in permanent vision loss or blindness. Huggins is already permanently blind in his right eye.

To offset costs for his surgery, the musician and former radio announcer will stage “For the Love of Music” at Queen’s Hall in St Ann’s on May 30 (Indian Arrival Day) from 6.30 p.m. Huggins, who spoke to the Kitcharee via telephone last week, said all proceeds will go towards the surgery.

“I feel very good to be back on stage, and I also feel very positive that I will get the support that I need.”

Huggins, who is an amputee, said being a diabetic has not kept him back.

“My last concert to raise funds was in 2019. I have not been working since 2016 because I am an amputee, but I feel like I need to be working.

“If I was working, things would be better and I could take care of my need. I am a vocalist, announcer and broadcaster and I still have a voice.

“The younger generation wouldn’t know me and they may not know my voice, but at the end of the day, although I have a disability, I can still work and I hope people will understand that.”

Huggins is optimistic that with treatment, he will continue to have vision in his left eye. “I am blind in one eye so far. I started treatment on the right eye; otherwise, it would have gone already. I am doing laser treatment with Dr David Maharaj and now I have to repair the retina, which is why I need financial support.

“I lost sight in my left eye a year ago. I woke up one morning and realised I was hardly seeing anything,” Huggins said.

He added: “With diabetes, you always have to be taking care of yourself. All of the complications started stepping in because I have been inactive. I do work on my computer and everything I do is on a chair, so my body started breaking down. I wasn’t keeping as active as I should.”

Huggins is excited about his concert.

“It will be an evening of musical excellence. I love what I do, but I am doing this concert because I need to. My last concert was completely sold out. “For the Love of Music” will be a musical treat for the entire family. I will be singing calypsoes, ballads, pop, and various genres. I don’t want to give anything away, but this is going to be a treat on Indian Arrival Day.”

Sharing the stage with Huggins will be a diverse cast of artistes, including Christian Mendez, Alicia Jaggasar, Lesley Lewis, Natasha Babwah Tim-Kee, Nigel Rojas, Debra Bartholomew, former groovy soca monarch College Boy Jesse (Jesse Stewart), Marcia Miranda, Emmanuel Joseph of the BP Renegades Steel Orchestra, Enrico DG, Jamal Winchester, Christopher Wilcox, Wayne Dopson & Friendz In Musik and Sergio and his band Cutterz and the St James Tassa Drummers.

MCs are Jase Vilain and Kimiko Scott of Star 947. Tickets cost $200.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MARLON ASHER RETURNS TO THE REGGAE SPOTLIGHT

MARLON ASHER RETURNS TO THE REGGAE SPOTLIGHT

Marlon Asher is on the cusp of a personal reggae revival.

After a lengthy hiatus, Asher, real name Marlon Sobers, will drop a much-anticipated new album at the end of this month: SAFE.

Born in Chaguanas, this global reggae star has worked with Jamaican hit-making producer Don Corleon (Donovan Bennett) and Grammy Award-winning songwriter Keely Keys (Matthew Keaveny) on the studio production of the album. VAS Productions are executive producers for the project.

Shirvaugh Simmons pays tributes to Carnival legends with her art

Shirvaugh Simmons pays tributes to Carnival legends with her art

If you stare long enough at Shirvaughn Simmons’ portrait of the late Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste), you could almost hear him singing the lines for “Caribbean Man”. So accurate is her capture of the kaiso bard.

Simmons’ collection of portraits that feature local legends, has been growing. She has added Calypso Rose (McCartha Lewis), Shadow (Winston Bailey), Singing Sandra (Sandra DesVignes-Millington), Lord Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts), Ras Shorty I (Garfield Blackman) and Peter Minshall to her list over the years.

Roach’s Art of guitar returns to Queen’s Hall

Roach’s Art of guitar returns to Queen’s Hall

True to this year’s theme “Musical Escape” the concert will take patrons on a journey through Roach’s creative mind on May 20 and 21 at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s. The talented Spain-trained flamenco player will be ably supported by guest string acts violinist Abigail Cooper, cellist Wasia Ward, and double bassist Mark Haynes.

Charu Lochan Dass opens new atelier

Charu Lochan Dass opens new atelier

Last Thursday night, designer Charu Lochan Dass finally got her wish of a new atelier, following three years of working from home.

Located at Damian Street, Woodbrook, the CLD fashion house will also be the base for Miss World Trinidad and Tobago, of which Lochan Dass and her husband Navin Boodhai are franchise holders.

For the love of Music to benefit musician David Huggins

For the love of Music to benefit musician David Huggins

Vocalist David Huggins is in need of surgery to correct a detached retina. If left untreated, retinal detachment can result in permanent vision loss or blindness. Huggins is already permanently blind in his right eye.

To offset costs for his surgery, the musician and former radio announcer will stage “For the Love of Music” at Queen’s Hall in St Ann’s on May 30 (Indian Arrival Day) from 6.30 p.m. Huggins, who spoke to the Kitcharee via telephone last week, said all proceeds will go towards the surgery.

FILMCO hosts workshop

FILMCO hosts workshop

The list of producers on a project can go on and on. But what about line producers? What exactly is their role and what are their responsibilities off and on set?