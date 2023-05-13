For the love of Music to benefit musician David Huggins

Vocalist David Huggins is in need of surgery to correct a detached retina. If left untreated, retinal detachment can result in permanent vision loss or blindness. Huggins is already permanently blind in his right eye.
To offset costs for his surgery, the musician and former radio announcer will stage “For the Love of Music” at Queen’s Hall in St Ann’s on May 30 (Indian Arrival Day) from 6.30 p.m. Huggins, who spoke to the Kitcharee via telephone last week, said all proceeds will go towards the surgery.
“I feel very good to be back on stage, and I also feel very positive that I will get the support that I need.”
Huggins, who is an amputee, said being a diabetic has not kept him back.
“My last concert to raise funds was in 2019. I have not been working since 2016 because I am an amputee, but I feel like I need to be working.
“If I was working, things would be better and I could take care of my need. I am a vocalist, announcer and broadcaster and I still have a voice.
“The younger generation wouldn’t know me and they may not know my voice, but at the end of the day, although I have a disability, I can still work and I hope people will understand that.”
Huggins is optimistic that with treatment, he will continue to have vision in his left eye. “I am blind in one eye so far. I started treatment on the right eye; otherwise, it would have gone already. I am doing laser treatment with Dr David Maharaj and now I have to repair the retina, which is why I need financial support.
“I lost sight in my left eye a year ago. I woke up one morning and realised I was hardly seeing anything,” Huggins said.
He added: “With diabetes, you always have to be taking care of yourself. All of the complications started stepping in because I have been inactive. I do work on my computer and everything I do is on a chair, so my body started breaking down. I wasn’t keeping as active as I should.”
Huggins is excited about his concert.
“It will be an evening of musical excellence. I love what I do, but I am doing this concert because I need to. My last concert was completely sold out. “For the Love of Music” will be a musical treat for the entire family. I will be singing calypsoes, ballads, pop, and various genres. I don’t want to give anything away, but this is going to be a treat on Indian Arrival Day.”
Sharing the stage with Huggins will be a diverse cast of artistes, including Christian Mendez, Alicia Jaggasar, Lesley Lewis, Natasha Babwah Tim-Kee, Nigel Rojas, Debra Bartholomew, former groovy soca monarch College Boy Jesse (Jesse Stewart), Marcia Miranda, Emmanuel Joseph of the BP Renegades Steel Orchestra, Enrico DG, Jamal Winchester, Christopher Wilcox, Wayne Dopson & Friendz In Musik and Sergio and his band Cutterz and the St James Tassa Drummers.
MCs are Jase Vilain and Kimiko Scott of Star 947. Tickets cost $200.