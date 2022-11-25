Foreign delegation visits T&T

A WELCOME rooftop cocktail reception was held to host the visit of the Working Party of Latin America and the Caribbean of the Council of the European Union (COLAC) at the Penthouse as part of an historic multi-country fact-finding tour to the English-speaking Caribbean region by Team Europe.

The Team Europe approach, adopted by the EU and its member states in 2020, represents a commitment to delivering greater impact through joint, coordinated and effective European development cooperation.

The visit to Trinidad and Tobago signals a desire for increasing engagement with this country and the wider English-speaking Caribbean region.