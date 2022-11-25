A WELCOME rooftop cocktail reception was held to host the visit of the Working Party of Latin America and the Caribbean of the Council of the European Union (COLAC) at the Penthouse as part of an historic multi-country fact-finding tour to the English-speaking Caribbean region by Team Europe.

The Team Europe approach, adopted by the EU and its member states in 2020, represents a commitment to delivering greater impact through joint, coordinated and effective European development cooperation.

The visit to Trinidad and Tobago signals a desire for increasing engagement with this country and the wider English-speaking Caribbean region.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Foreign delegation visits T&T

Foreign delegation visits T&T

A WELCOME rooftop cocktail reception was held to host the visit of the Working Party of Latin America and the Caribbean of the Council of the European Union (COLAC) at the Penthouse as part of an historic multi-country fact-finding tour to the English-speaking Caribbean region by Team Europe.

The Team Europe approach, adopted by the EU and its member states in 2020, represents a commitment to delivering greater impact through joint, coordinated and effective European development cooperation.

The visit to Trinidad and Tobago signals a desire for increasing engagement with this country and the wider English-speaking Caribbean region.

Welcome the Kings and Queens!

Welcome the Kings and Queens!

“Trinidad mi dey ya, ya, mama and papa ah de airport mi just land ya, mi dey ya, ya, mama and papa Queen’s Park Savannah.”

THAT impromptu chant from Jamaican reggae icon Capelton (Clifton Bailey III) after walking through the arrival gate at Piarco International airport on Wednesday night has reggae fans around the islands buzzing.

The Fireman, as the St Mary’s, Jamaica-born artiste is fondly called, forms part of an all-star reggae quartet set to appear tomorrow at the Kings of the Earth reggae concert at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain,

‘No Row Lee’stirs up controversy

‘No Row Lee’stirs up controversy

“LET the jackass bray.”

That’s the point-blank response from comedian Errol Fabien to anyone offended by his 2022 parang soca release “No Row Lee”.

Fabien sings about a “truculent, arrogant and argumentative” Chinese man who makes it “hard to live, in we small village” in the self-penned Yuletide ditty. He sings: